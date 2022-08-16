Hollywood Academy apologizes to indigenous actress for mistreatment at Oscars

The Hollywood Film Academy said on Monday, the 15th, that it had apologized to the indigenous actress Sacheen Littlefeather booed for almost 50 years for having refused on behalf of Marlon Brandon O Oscarin protest against the treatment given by the film industry to Native Americans.

The actress and activist, who belongs to the Apache and Yaqui indigenous communities, was interrupted in 1973 Oscarswhile explaining why the absent Brando couldn’t accept the Oscar for best actor for The Godfather.

Brando had asked Sacheen to decline the award on his behalf, in an act of repudiation of the industry’s attitude towards indigenous peoples. He later said that security had prevented the veteran actor from John Wayne physically assaulted her.

“The mistreatment he suffered because of that statement was gratuitous and unjustified,” reads the apology letter sent in June to Sacheen by the then president of the Academy, David Rubin. “The emotional toll you went through and the cost to your own career in our industry is irreparable.”

“For a long time, the courage you showed went unrecognized. For that, we offer our deepest apologies and sincere admiration,” adds the text, which the Academy released with the announcement that Sacheen was invited to speak next month at the museum. the organization’s film theater in Los Angeles, which vowed to tackle “the troubled history” of Oscarincluding the racism.

“Regarding the Academy’s apology, we indigenous people are very patient people, it’s only been 50 years!”, reacted the indigenous activist. “We need to keep our sense of humor about it at all times. It’s our method of survival,” she declared, calling the upcoming event “a dream come true.” “It’s deeply encouraging to see how much has changed since I didn’t accept an Oscar 50 years ago.”

The Academy has taken steps to address allegations of lack of racial diversity in the last years. In 2019, the star of The last of the Mohicans, Wes Studibecame the first Native American actor to receive a Oscarfor the whole work.

The event with Sacheen Littlefeatherdescribed as “a very special program of conversation, reflection, healing and celebration”, will take place on September 17th.