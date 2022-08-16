Hospital ACCamargo plans to stop treating cancer patients through SUS as of December







AC Camargo Cancer Center Photo: Disclosure

SÃO PAULO – A reference in cancer treatment in São Paulo, the ACCamargo hospital should stop serving patients from the Unified Health System (SUS) as of December this year. The information, anticipated by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, was confirmed this Monday, 15, by the institution. The City Hall reported that it has held meetings with the hospital “in order to evaluate the possibility of continuing assistance to the population”.

“The current agreement with the Municipality of São Paulo to care for SUS patients will not be renewed,” said ACCamargo hospital in a statement. The institution stressed that the decision is part of a new phase of the network, which provides for expanding operations to more regions and, thereby, improving medical practice in oncology throughout Brazil.

“ACCamargo plans to expand its operations in the public sector beyond the city of São Paulo, promoting public-private partnerships in prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation, in addition to training primary care professionals and hospitals to care for the cancer for the public good”, he justified.

A transition plan was created to minimize the impacts on patients treated by the hospital via SUS. “ACCamargo guarantees an individualized analysis for each patient with the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo, building a transition plan that minimizes possible impacts. cancer treatment and is undergoing clinical follow-up.”

In a note, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) said that it was informed by Fundação Antônio Prudente/Hospital ACCamargo about its intention to interrupt the agreement with the secretary from December 9, 2022. “The ministry has held meetings with the institution in order to assess the possibility of continuing assistance to the population”, he said.

“Regardless of the maintenance of this partnership, oncology assistance to patients in the municipal network will continue to be offered through other municipal service providers in the specialty, such as the Municipal Hospital (HM) Dr. Gilson de Cássia Marques Carvalho – Vila Santa Catarina, in addition to of units regulated through the State Government’s Health Services Supply Regulation Center (Cross), due to the complexity of the specialty and guidelines of the Unified Health System (SUS).”

The ministry reinforced that, in May of this year, it delivered to the population the Bruno Covas High Technology Center for Oncological Diagnosis and Intervention, at HM Vila Santa Catarina, which has high-complexity treatment, including robotics, unprecedented in a hospital. municipality of SUS. “The unit, managed by the Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira Albert Einstein, has outpatient capacity to care for 10,000 patients per month, in addition to performing 8,000 radiological exams and 450 surgeries”, informed the City Hall.