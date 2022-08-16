“How cute you… It will do”

The villain will enter the maternity ward in disguise to steal the newborn and keep her fake pregnancy

The last chapters of “Beyond Illusion” promise a lot of emotions. Ursula (Bárbara Paz) will be in a very delicate situation and her false pregnancy will almost fall apart. This because mercedes (Rita Lemgruber), at the last minute, will give up her baby to the bitch.

At first, she will despair, but soon she will find another solution, since Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) also just gave birth. Ursula will then invade the woman’s room and steal her baby, pretending to be her son.. The criminal will place the newborn in a basket. “Hi, baby. You’re so cute… It’ll do”will release the wicked one, before leaving with the child.

The villain, who had been maintaining the plan for her false pregnancy with eugenio (Marcello Novaes), will introduce the baby to the beloved and he will be thrilled to believe that he is his heir. Meanwhile, Heloísa will be desperate to discover that, when she wakes up, her son is gone.

It is worth remembering that the last chapter of “Beyond Illusion” will air this Friday (19). The six o’clock soap opera will be replaced by “Sea of ​​the Sertão”written by Mario Teixeira and starring Isadora Cruz, Renato Góes and Sergio Guizé.