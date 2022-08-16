How old is Gloria Maria? Globo journalist has a birthday today

posted on 08/15/2022 12:51






Journalist Gloria Maria celebrates her birthday this Monday (15/8), still without revealing her true age, the mystery that permeates the imagination of Brazilians.

For the veteran, the enigma surrounding her age has become folklore. In a 2019 interview for Patrícia Kogut’s column, O Globo newspaperGloria Maria said she intends never to reveal the secret.

‘I travel all the time. Where do I need to show my ID? I can’t hide my age. Everyone knows, there is no mystery. But that became folklore. Everyone is intrigued because I have almost 40 years of journalism. Three or four generations have seen me on TV. So they think, ‘This woman is 200 years old.’ What am I going to do? When I speak, no one believes. So better not to talk. I’m not going to take away the illusion of an entire country. People want to live off of it, let’s leave it, right?”, he commented.

On the occasion, the journalist also said that, if it depends on her, even when she dies, her age will not be made public. “This will accompany me until death. Not even when I die will I let people talk about my age, nor in the National Journal“, he stated.

“I have a rule: when they do my obituary in the JN, the only thing it can’t have is age. I made everyone commit to me. If, after I’m dead, they put my age, I’ll pull everyone’s leg,” he joked.

When she went to take the immunization against covid-19, Gloria Maria played with the myth. “I waited to post to see if someone had managed to photograph me getting vaccinated! I even offered a prize, remember? Since no one got it, the prize is mine!”, wrote the journalist when sharing a photo being vaccinated.


More facts about Gloria Maria

Regardless of age, the fact is that Gloria Maria is an icon of Brazilian television and has collected memorable moments throughout her more than 50-year career.

Gloria Maria was the first black reporter on Brazilian TV. She debuted on Globe on November 20, 1971 in a report on the collapse of Elevado Paulo de Frontin, a viaduct in Rio de Janeiro. Furthermore, she was also the first to do a live link on television. In 1976, the reporter made an entry in the National Journal to talk about traffic.

She was also on the first HD broadcast of Brazilian TV, in 2007, on Fantastic, alongside Zeca Camargo. Glória was the only journalist to interview the singer Michael Jackson in 1996, on the day the video was recorded. They Don’t Care About Us in Rio de Janeiro.

The journalist was also the only Brazilian to leave Earth orbit to experience zero gravity at an event held by NASA in 2007. She was also the first woman to use the Afonso Arinos Law against racial discrimination in Brazil after a a luxury hotel refused to let her in through the front door in the 1970s. The law was created in 1951 and considered any practice of racism to be a criminal misdemeanor.

Memes

Due to the different experiences with reports around the world, Gloria Maria ended up facing some situations that were at least comical, generating iconic memes. Remember:




