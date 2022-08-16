How old is Gloria Maria? See how old is the journalist, whose birthday is this Monday (15) – Zoeira

Journalist Glória Maria has a birthday today, but as she is traditionally discreet when it comes to her age, one of the mysteries surrounding the presenter is how old she is.

Despite not having celebrated the date on her Instagram profile yet, Uol checked the other years in which the journalist celebrated the date on her page, but missing a curious detail in the posts: age.

According to the Uol publication, the question about the age of the presenter hovers between two dates: August 15, 1949 and August 15, 1959.

The date of 1949 gained strength in 2014 after columnist Leo Dias released an alleged health plan record in the name of Glória Maria.

At the time, however, Glória denied it and even said that disclosing her age was not part of her interests.

Search on the TSE website

However, in a search made by the website in the Superior Electoral Court with the two dates of birth show that Glória was actually born in 1959. She completes, therefore, 63 years deity.

Glória Maria is a journalist graduated from the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC-Rio) and joined Globo in 1971. She debuted as a reporter covering the collapse of the Elevado Paulo de Frontin, in Rio de Janeiro.