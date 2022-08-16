How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

C6 Bank provides its customers with a resource to increase the limit immediately based on the amount invested in a given application.

The C6 Bank Credit Card CDB is a feature that combines investment in fixed income with the credit card. In summary, the customer can invest in Bank Deposit Certificates (CDB) through the digital bank application, and thus instantly increase the limit of their card. Thus, for every BRL 1.00 applied, BRL 1.00 will be added to the credit card limit, reaching a maximum value of BRL 25,000.

If the customer has a low approved limit on the C6 credit card, but has enough resources to make a low-risk, quick-redemption application, the functionality is recommended. Thus, to obtain the product, the customer must have the digital bank card and have the invoice up to date.

How to use CBD Credit Card

To activate the functionality via the C6 Bank app, simply follow the instructions below:

Open the C6 application and click on “C6 Invest”;

Click on “Fixed Income”;

Click on “CDB Credit Card”;

Finish the application;

Inform the desired value and follow the next steps to complete the application.

In this way, the limit will be immediately available on the credit card.

What is C6 Bank’s CDB Credit yield?

The yield on the C6 Bank Credit Card CDB is 100% of the CDI rate and is guaranteed by the FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund). However, there is a tax discount.

Although there is no administrative fee, the Income Tax (IR) is deducted from the application, which can be reduced according to the total time the amount was invested. In addition, IOF is also deducted on withdrawals of amounts that were applied for less than 30 days. However, after this period, there is an exemption on income.

How long does it take for the redeemed money to land in the account?

As long as the amount withdrawn is not in use within the limit of the card, it is possible to redeem the money invested in the CDB Credit Card of C6 Bank whenever you want. Therefore, if BRL 1 thousand was invested and BRL 600.00 of the additional limit was used, this amount will not be available for withdrawal until the invoice is paid. Therefore, it takes up to 2 business days for the withdrawn money to return to the C6 account.

