“A roll that is almost romance, and neither dating nor a lance”, says the chorus of “Rolance”, one of the tracks of “Perigosíssima”, new album by Lucy Alves. The singer and actress — who will star in “Travessia”, the next 9 pm soap opera — defines the relationship she has with producer Victoria Zanetti in this way: “It’s a roll”, she says, laughing.

The artist says that she was surprised when she saw, a few months ago, the “rolance” become news. At the time, photos circulated of Lucy and Victoria kissing, in a restaurant in Leblon, in the South Zone of Rio. The 36-year-old from Paraíba says that she was not worried about the fact:

“I find it annoying that a kiss is still news. There’s that thing like, “Let’s get the guy out of the closet”. Guys, that’s not it! I’m really very reserved. I don’t expose myself, but I don’t hide either. If they ask me (about relationships and sexual orientation), I’ll speak up. For me, it’s not an issue. “It’s not that everyone has to talk about their sexuality. Speak if you want! But we have to normalize this, and know that everything is fine. We have to practice love. And you can talk, yes. It’s all right. There’s no turning back, you know?

Lucy says that she lives a moment of “liberation”, something that translates into the lyrics of “Dangerous”:

— More and more, I’m like this: getting rid of any ties, saying what I want to say, loving whoever I want, going out with whoever I want…”, she reinforces. “We are seeing more and more women talking about whatever they want. We also drink, go to parties, kiss whoever we want. We are living this moment. That’s what today’s women are: increasingly free.

Finalist of the second edition of “The Voice Brasil” (in 2013), the singer and actress recalls that she had to conduct a “careful conversation” with her parents, in her youth, to talk about her sexual orientation with her parents. Until then, the subject had never been openly addressed by the family.

“My parents are from the countryside, more conservative,” he recalls. “I don’t think you can close your eyes to the world. The person says: “Oh, I’m from another time.” And I reply: “Beauty, it’s from another time, but it’s here and now.” We have to take this to soap operas, TV… There was a moment when I asked myself: “Can I do this? Will it be good or bad?” But it’s not there. It is a right to be happy and to be who we are. It’s very liberating when you understand that everything is okay.

