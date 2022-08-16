“I don’t follow him…”; after rumors, ex-BBB 22 clarifies if she was barred from Pedro Scooby’s party and comments on her relationship with the surfer

Barbara Heck had his name much commented on at the time of the anniversary of Pedro Scooby. The reason is that she would have been barred from the party given by the surfer to celebrate her new age. Last Friday (12), she explained what really happened and clarified whether she was actually prevented from participating.

Ex-BBB’s statements took place on the “AUÊ” program, shown live by “IG Gente”, from the “IG” portal. During the live, Barbara said that she was not barred, but she was not invited to attend Scooby’s party either. “It was a coincidence, a pure coincidence. We were gossiping about life before ‘BBB’, a situation we can’t talk about. And then it coincided with the same party, there was a buzzI can’t deny it because it’s no use, anyway, that’s about it”, she said, laughing.

Then she remembered that Scooby invited some ex-BBBs to join the party, despite arguing that his birthday was public. “I wasn’t invited, nor barred, but I guarantee there were guests. But that’s ok, it wasn’t our case, but happy birthday to Scooby. Health and success, that’s it”, she commented, ending the matter.

Barbara Heck and Scooby don’t follow each other

However, shortly afterward, Barbara needed to clarify why she and Pedro Scooby do not follow each other on social media. According to her, there is no reason why their friendship has cooled off.and does not know what happened.

“I don’t follow him, because he’s a case that even I wanted to know about. I never said an ‘A’ to him, I liked him, he was my friend before the house, we followed each other before the house”, clarified Bárbara, who did not lose her good mood when commenting on the subject.