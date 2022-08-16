“I thought I wasn’t old enough for this nostalgia”

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) may have a contender for the heart of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), in wetland. In scenes scheduled to air from next week, eugenio (Almir Sater) will confess to José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) who misses the woman in his hut.

In conversation with the farmer, the prankster will open the heart. “I thought I wouldn’t live to meet my friend without a smile on my face…”will say José Leoncio. “And I? I thought I wasn’t old enough for this kind of nostalgia… I’m like this because of a special friend”start to eugenio.

The man will continue to declare himself. “After this boat, she was the greatest companion I had on this journey of mine… She finds father, here, in this river. I remember that, when she arrived, she went days and more days without taking the zóio out of these waters… There she says that understood that people’s destiny is like the course of a river: it arrives where it has to go, without looking to betray…”, will finish eugenio.

“I promise the friend that I won’t do anything that isn’t her will, after all, I’m just here to help”answer to Joe. “I know that… And it’s not from today. I only ask that the friend not forget that he has certain wounds in this life that the more he pokes, the greater the risk of ruining “will end eugeniowith tears in her eyes.