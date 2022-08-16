Ibaneis leads the race for the GDF with 38% and Paulo Octávio scores 9%, says Ipec

Governor Ibaneis Rocha appears almost 30 points ahead of second place. - (credit: Ed Alves and Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)


Governor Ibaneis Rocha appears almost 30 points ahead of second place. – (credit: Ed Alves and Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The dispute for the government of the Federal District has Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) with a large advantage in the lead, with 38%, according to the voting intention survey by the Instituto Ipec, the former Ibope, released this Monday (15/8) . In second place, businessman Paulo Octávio (PSD) appears with 9%, tied in the margin of error with Leila do Vôlei (PDT), with 8%, and Izalci Lucas (PSDB), with 5%.

The survey heard 1200 voters in the DF between Friday (12/8) and Sunday (14). The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

District deputy Leandro Grass (PV) with 4%, Rafael Parente (PSB) with 3%, Keka Bagno (PSol) with 2% and Lucas Salles (DC) with 1% also appear in the poll. Teodoro da Cruz Téo (PCB), Coronel Moreno (PTB) and Robson (PSTU) did not score. 19% of voters said they will vote blank or null and 10% said they do not know.


  08/11/2022. CB Poder receives the pre-candidate for the government of the Federal District, Leandro Grass (PV).
    ED ALVES/CB/DAPress


  08/10/2022. CB.Poder interviews Keka Bagno, candidate for the government of the Federal District.
    Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press


  08/09/2022. CB.Poder interviews the candidate for governor of the Federal District Senator Izalci Lucas.
    Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press


  • 08/09/2022 Credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press. Brazil. Brasilia – DF – CB.Poder interviews the candidate for governor of the Federal District Senator Izalci Lucas.
    Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press


  08/08/2022. CB.Poder interviews the candidate for the government of the Federal District Paulo Octávio.
    Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press


  Rafael Parente (PSB) was Secretary of Education of Ibaneis
    Ed Alves/CB


  CB Power receives the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha.
    Ed Alves/CB

Ipec also listened to voters about the votes for the Federal Senate. Flávia Arruda leads the contest with 36%, followed by Damares Alves, with 15%.

The survey was commissioned by Rede Globo and registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number DF-02251/2022. The confidence level is 95%.

Correio and TV Brasília promote debate between GDF candidates

O Brazilian Mail and the TV Brasilia will gather, next Thursday (18/8), seven confirmed names for the electoral race to the government of the Federal District for a debate on the subjects of interest of the population.

The debate will start at 8:30 pm and will be broadcast live on TV Brasiliathrough the website of Mail and through the newspaper’s social networks. Will participate in the event: Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB); the toucan senator elected by the Federal District Izalci Lucas, from the PSDB-Citizenship federation; social worker Keka Bagno (PSol), from the PSol-Rede federation; district deputy Leandro Grass (PV), from the PT-PV-PCdoB alliance; Senator Leila Barros (PDT-DF); the former deputy governor of the Federal District Paulo Octávio (PSD); and former district education secretary Rafael Parente (PSB).

On the occasion, candidates for the government will have the opportunity to comment on matters of interest to the population of the DF, present proposals and detail plans to solve the problems of the country’s capital in an eventual government. Furthermore, it is an opportunity for voters in the country’s capital to assess those who are really committed and learn about the promises of those who intend to lead the local executive branch for the next four years.

With three blocks and one for final considerations, the conversations will be mediated by Gláucia Guimarães, from TV Brasiliaand will have the participation of journalists from Mail Ana Maria Campos, Carlos Alexandre de Souza, Denise Rothenburg, Rosane Garcia and Samanta Sallum.


