Ibovespa closes up 0.24%, driven by companies linked to the domestic market; dollar advances 0.35%

The Ibovespa closed with a slight increase of 0.24% this Monday (15), at 113,031 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange followed, in part, what was seen in the United States, where stocks benefited from a slight decline in interest rates. treasuries.

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.45%, 0.40% and 0.62%, respectively. The 10-year US Treasury bond rate, on the other hand, dropped 5.2 basis points to 2.797%.

“The main factor that affected global stock exchanges this Monday was the activity data from China, which came below expectations”, explains Jennie LI, equity strategist at XP Investimentos.

Last night, the Asian giant reported that its July industrial production grew 3.8% year-on-year, compared with a consensus of 4.6%. Retail sales, in turn, rose 2.7%, compared to 5% expected. Property prices fell 0.9%, accelerating from the 0.5% drop in June.

Read too

According to Li, at the same time that the release of the data increased risk aversion, with the stronger perspective of a global recession, the movement also brought down the price of commodities and took pressure off the yield curves, with the projection of an economy growing less.

“The day in the US was even more positive, with the market being led by technology companies. These companies are favored by lower interest rates, remembering that the treasury yield it was traded above 3% a few months ago”, explains the brokerage specialist.

Risk aversion, with the fear of recession, made the dollar strengthen worldwide. The DXY, which measures the strength of the US currency against the currencies of other developed countries, advanced 0.85% at 17:15, at 106.53 points. Against the real, the dollar closed up 0.35%, at R$5.091 in purchases and R$5.092 in sales.

Still in Brazil, the yield curve also closed mostly with a downward trend, also reflecting the decline in commodities. Only the DI for 2023 rose, with its rate up one basis point to 13.72%. The DIs for 2025 and 2027 saw their yields decline by 10 and 13 points, respectively, to 11.68% and 11.45%. The DI for 2029 had its yield falling 12 points, to 11.66%, and for 2031, 13 points, to 11.79%.

Not even the release of a higher-than-expected IBC-Br put pressure on the Brazilian yield curve.

“In the case of the IBC-Br, the rise in the second quarter is old. Even showing a slowdown, the market is buying not what happened in the second quarter but what will happen in the second half”, commented Flávio Conde, analyst at Levante Investimentos. “Banks are revising GDP projection upwards and, on the other hand, bringing inflation downwards. The projection of an inflation of only 7% this year increases the chances of the Central Bank not raising interest rates further. Doubts about this are starting to dissipate.”

Among the biggest rises of the Ibovespa, were precisely the companies that benefit from the drop in interest rates. The common shares of Americanas (AMER3), Via (VIIA3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) rose 17.59%, 15.09% and 12.29%, respectively. Those from Méliuz (CASH3), in turn, advanced 14.18%.

On the other hand, papers linked to commodities remained. CSN (CSNA3) fell 4.55%, followed by 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), with 3.51% less, and SLC Agrícola (SLCE3), which dropped 3.57%. The shares of IRB, however, were the main falls of the Ibovespa, retreating 9.96%, with the company announcing that it is studying a new issuance of shares.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

related