Ibovespa future drops with attention to retailers and on the eve of the minutes of the Fomc; dollar and interest rise

The Ibovespa futures operate lower in the first trades this Tuesday (16), in line with pre-market in New York, with traders evaluating corporate results of two important retailers. Walmart reported earnings per share that beat analysts’ expectations, lifting the stock 3%. Home Depot also reported results above market expectations.

In addition, investors will also be attentive to the minutes of the Federal Reserve (Fed) July meeting, which will be released tomorrow (17) and may give more clues on how the central bank will increase rates to control inflation going forward.

At 9:12 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures expiring in August was down 0.39%, at 112,715 points.

The commercial dollar rose 0.56%, to R$5.119 on purchases and R$5.120 on sales. The dollar futures for August was up 0.38%, at R$5.143.

Most futures interest rates are higher: DIF23 (January to 2023), 0.00 pp, at 13.72%; DIF25, +0.05pp to 11.69%; DIF27, +0.04 pp, at 11.43%; and DIF29, +0.07 pp, at 11.63%.

On Wall Street, the main indices operate with slight losses after rising the day before and awaiting data from the American industry.

Dow Jones futures were down 0.01%, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.06% and Nasdaq futures were down 0.09%.

European markets operate higher on Tuesday, seeking to take advantage of the positive momentum seen at the end of last week.

Asia

Asian markets closed mixed in today’s session (16), with strong increases in Chinese real estate companies and Australian mining companies being offset by weak markets in Japan and Hong Kong.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.58% to 7,064.3 as major miners posted strong gains led by BHP’s 4.09% rise after the company posted its highest profit in 11 years.

Japanese stocks were awash in a red sea. Nissan, Honda and Mitsubishi are down about 1% each.

Meanwhile, shares of Chinese real estate companies soared after the Chinese government’s pledge to guarantee bonds. Beijing told state-run China Bond Insurance Co. Ltd. to provide guarantees for onshore bond issuance by “model private entrepreneurs”, including Hong Kong-listed Longfor Group.

Analysis by Pamela Semezzato, investment analyst at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“It follows the same behavior of a day with good displacement and a day of low volatility with an indecision candle. Still working at 112,500 resistance region and waiting for a correction to confirm very short-term uptrend.”

Dollar

“Yesterday it didn’t continue on Thursday’s high and Friday’s low. It starts to show signs of possible consolidation between R$5,050 and R$5,200. For the side that breaks, I believe it can bring good moves. The next support is at R$4,800, with the next resistance at R$5,350.”

