Ibovespa rises and renews highest score since April, even with weak data from China | Economy

The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, rose this Monday (15), even after weak economic data from China.

The index rose 0.24% to 113,032 points. It’s the highest score since April 20 (114,344 points). See more quotes.

On Friday, the stock market closed up 2.78%, at 112,764 points. With today’s result, the Ibovespa rose 5.91% in the week and accumulates advance of 9.56% in the month. In the year, the high is 7.83%.

Petrobras announces further reduction in the price of gasoline

What is messing with the markets?

Overseas, markets were wary after weak economic data from China reignited fears of an economic slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy. China’s central bank cut key lending rates in an unexpected move after data showed the economy slowed in July.

Investors’ focus remains on medium-term inflation expectations and on the interest rate trajectory in the United States and large economies.

“Outside, we are seeing a slightly more positive day (…). They are being more favored by the low interest rates (mainly, the 10-year ones, which are now being negotiated at 2.78%, and already even hit 3% a few months ago.) I think these drops in long-term interest rates have given these big growth companies some relief,” says Jennie Li, equity strategist at XP, in a report.

Here, the Central Bank reported this Monday that the institution’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), considered a “preview” of the result of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), indicates that the Brazilian economy registered an expansion of 0, 57% in the 2nd quarter.

Financial market analysts reduced the inflation estimate for this year from 7.11% to 7.02%, according to the Central Bank’s Focus survey. The forecast for 2023 went from 5.36% to 5.38%.

The financial market also began to forecast a 2% increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, against 1.98% previously predicted. As for 2023, the high forecast has advanced from 0.40% to 0.41%.

For the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, the expectation was maintained at 13.75% per year at the end of 2022 and at 11% at the end of 2023. The projection for the exchange rate for the end of 2022 remained stable at R$ 5.20. For 2023, it also remained unchanged at R$5.20.

Finally, Petrobras announced this Monday that it will reduce the price of gasoline sold to distributors by 4.85%. From Tuesday (16), the price of a liter will go from R$ 3.71 to R$ 3.53 per liter, a reduction of R$ 0.18 per liter.

In July, gasoline was on average 15.48% cheaper at pumps, according to data from the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). In 12 months, however, it still accumulated a high of 5.64%. The drop in prices in the month was mainly driven by the imposition of a limit on the rates of ICMS, a state tax levied on fuel.