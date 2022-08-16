In The favoriteshown by Globo at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will make another victim. Its about Goncalo (Mauro Mendonca)who will die thanks to a massive heart attack for believing the villain’s lie that the Lara (Mariana Ximenes) and Irene (Glória Menezes) are dead.

On the day of the wake, however, she will be afraid of some mishap and will ask Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura) talk to Pimentel to redouble the mansion’s security. That’s because Flora will not allow Zé Bob, Pedro and Halley to participate in the ceremony and cause a scandal during the wake.

That way, when they arrive at the ranch gate, the three of them will be properly barred by Pimentel. Even Copola, who will arrive there on time, will also be barred from entering. Copola will call Cassiano, who will be inside the house and Irene will release not only his friend’s entry but also Pedro’s.

Who will be completely disgusted with the situation will be Halley, who will be prevented from saying goodbye to his grandfather. “That wretch! But if she thinks I’ve given up, she’s very wrong! I’m going to go to that wake anyway!” he will shoot, completely indignant at Flora’s evil.