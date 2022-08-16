In the Brazilian’s ZR, Coritiba takes away Thonny Anderson, Neilton and two more players; see contract time | coritiba

Coritiba removed four players earlier this week, 16 rounds to go in the Brazilian Championship. Among them are the sock Thonny Anderson and the attacker Neilton .

The decision was taken by the board after training on Monday, at CT da Graciosa. New coach, Guto Ferreira arrived this Tuesday, was introduced and did not object to the removals.

The quartet will train separately from the main squad. In addition to the duo, the steering wheel maicky and the attacker Pablo Garcia were also excluded from the group for the remainder of Serie A. The reason was not specified.

I try to make everyone feel important. Whoever is playing, most of the time, is happy. The immediate reserve is not happy, but hoping to be a starter. The third depends a lot on aspirations and opportunities. The room doesn’t stand a chance and becomes a problem. It’s human. — Guto Ferreira, in a press conference

Thonny Anderson warms up on the lawn before the Coritiba game — Photo: Guilherme Griebeler/Coritiba

Thonny Anderson has 27 matches in the year, 17 of which as a starter. The athlete started the season as a starter, but lost space with Gustavo Morínigo during the Brasileirão.

The attacking midfielder has five assists, the second in the alviverde ranking, and has not scored a goal. It is worth noting that Thonny Anderson was also removed from Bahia, at the time when Guto Ferreira was in charge.

Neilton returned from loan from Sport and played five games. He was a starter once and has a goal scored. In a statement, the striker denied that the off-field was the motivation and that he was not informed of the reason for the removal.

– I am very sorry about Coritiba’s lack of transparency towards its athletes. At no time was there a lack of commitment on my part and/or I had extra-field problems. I’m training at the club and also in a private way – said Neilton.

Pablo Garcia, striker, has only six matches and three of them as a starter. He only has one game for the Brazilian and hasn’t entered the field since May 29. already the steering wheel maickyfrom the base, did not play with the thigh-white shirt in 2022.

This is no time to have anyone rowing backwards. It is not a question of quality and indiscipline. We are not able to offer what they aspire to and, therefore, they do not have to be in the group. — Guto Ferreira

maicky : 12/31/2024

: 12/31/2024 Thonny Anderson : 11/30/2022 (on loan from Bragantino)

: 11/30/2022 (on loan from Bragantino) Neilton : 12/31/2022

: 12/31/2022 Pablo Garcia: 12/31/2022

Coxa comes from three defeats, two in a row against Couto Pereira. In the last 15 games there are only three victories.

In 18th place, with 22 points, Coritiba visits the Fluminense on Saturday, at 7 pm, at Maracanã.

Fluminense x coritiba : 20/08, Saturday, 19h – Maracanã (Brazilian)

: 20/08, Saturday, 19h – Maracanã (Brazilian) coritiba x Avail : 27/08, Saturday, 16:30 – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

: 27/08, Saturday, 16:30 – Couto Pereira (Brazilian) America-MG x Coritiba: 09/03, Saturday, 20:30 – Independence (Brazilian)