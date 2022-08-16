In the fight against cancer, Simony reappears and reflects on the state of health: “Always thank you”

Simony reappears and appears positive as she fights cancer; she know more

Waging a fight against cancer, the singer Simony came out very positive this Monday (15th) to reflect on her state of health.

The famous recently discovered that the disease is reaching the intestine, which made her undergo a series of tests and treatments. Back at home and trying to get back to her routine, she decided to pose in a very natural setting.

With a comfortable colorful dress and flats, Simony clicked into a beautiful garden, surrounded by plants and flowers. The happy scenery helped to make the message even more hopeful.

“How good it is to walk to see and feel every detail of life, of flowers. she wrote.

In the comments, fans celebrate the singer’s good health. “Beautiful to Live” one was charmed. “Very good to see you well”, said another.

RECOVERY

Fighting bowel cancer, Simony returned to social networks this Thursday afternoon (11) to update followers about his health status. The artist told netizens how she is feeling in the midst of the treatment she is doing to get rid of the disease once and for all.

In a new post on her Instagram feed, the singer shared a photo without makeup and in a white t-shirt, with some tiger embroidery. “It’s all right here. One day at a time”she wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji.

Look: