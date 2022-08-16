India vs Pakistan: 3 questions to understand the division of the 2 countries 75 years ago and the consequences until today

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on India vs Pakistan: 3 questions to understand the division of the 2 countries 75 years ago and the consequences until today 1 Views

Indian and Pakistani troops lower their flags together at the Wagah border

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Every night since 1959, Indian and Pakistani troops have lowered their flags together at the Wagah border.

In August 1947, Great Britain granted India independence.

The former British colony was then divided into India and the new state of Pakistan (with East Pakistan later becoming Bangladesh).

This led to an outbreak of violence in which approximately 15 million people were displaced — and about a million lost their lives.

India and Pakistan have remained rivals ever since.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ultraleve crashes into a house in Barra da Tijuca and two people are injured; video

: An ultralight aircraft crashed into a residence in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved