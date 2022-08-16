India vs Pakistan: 3 questions to understand the division of the 2 countries 75 years ago and the consequences until today

August 15, 2022, 06:51 -03

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Every night since 1959, Indian and Pakistani troops have lowered their flags together at the Wagah border.

In August 1947, Great Britain granted India independence.

The former British colony was then divided into India and the new state of Pakistan (with East Pakistan later becoming Bangladesh).

This led to an outbreak of violence in which approximately 15 million people were displaced — and about a million lost their lives.

India and Pakistan have remained rivals ever since.

Why did the split happen?

In 1946, Great Britain announced that it would grant independence to India. He could no longer afford dominion over the country and wanted to get out as quickly as possible.

The last Viceroy, Lord Louis Mountbatten, set the date for August 15, 1947.

At that time, the population of India was approximately 25% Muslim. The rest were mostly Hindu. But there were also Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians and members of other minority religions.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Leading independence activists Jawaharlal Nehru (left) and Mahatma Gandhi (right) wanted an India that embraced all religions.

“The British used religion as a way of dividing people in India into categories,” says Professor Navtej Purewal, an Indian member of the British government’s Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC).

“For example, they created separate lists of Muslim and Hindu voters for local elections. There were seats reserved for Muslim politicians and seats reserved for Hindus. Religion became a factor in politics.”

“When it seemed likely that India would gain independence,” says Gareth Price of the UK-based foreign policy institute Chatham House, “many Indian Muslims became concerned about living in a country ruled by a Hindu majority.”

“They thought they would be oppressed,” he says.

“And they started supporting political leaders who were campaigning for a separate Muslim homeland.”

Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, leaders of the independence movement in Congress, said they wanted a united India that embraced all religions.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Muhammad Ali Jinnah strongly disagreed with Gandhi on independence

However, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, leader of the Muslim League, demanded the split as part of the independence agreement.

“It would have taken a long time to agree on how a united India would work,” says Price.

“Splitting seemed like a quick and simple solution.”

Credit, Huw Evans picture agency photo caption, An estimated 2,000 people died in the Calcutta Murders in 1946, when Hindus and Muslims fought in the streets.

How much suffering did the division cause?

The new borders between India and Pakistan were drawn in 1947 by a British civil servant, Cyril Radcliffe.

He divided the Indian subcontinent roughly into a central and southern part, where Hindus were the majority, and two parts in the northwest and northeast, where Muslims were the majority.

However, there were Hindu and Muslim communities scattered throughout British India. This meant that, after the division, approximately 15 million people moved – often hundreds of kilometers – to cross the newly created borders.

In many cases, people were driven from their homes by community violence. The first example of this was the so-called Calcutta Murders of 1946, in which about 2,000 people were killed.

“The Muslim League has formed militias as well as right-wing Hindu groups,” says Eleanor Newbigin, a professor of South Asian history at SOAS University in London.

“Terrorist groups have driven people out of their villages to gain more control from their own side.”

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Sikh refugees in an aid camp in Amritsar, 1947/1948 — an estimated 12 to 20 million people were displaced by the division

It is estimated that between 200,000 and one million people were murdered or died from disease in refugee camps.

Tens of thousands of women, both Hindu and Muslim, were raped, kidnapped or disfigured.

What were the consequences of the split?

Since the split, India and Pakistan have been fighting over who has control over the Kashmir province.

They fought two wars over it (in 1947-1948 and 1965), and also clashed in the 1999 Kargil crisis in Kashmir.

Both countries claim the province as their own — and currently administer different parts of it.

India also struggled with Pakistan in 1971 when it intervened to support East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in its war of independence against Pakistan.

Less than 2% of Pakistan’s population is now Hindu.

“Pakistan has become increasingly Islamic,” says Price, “partly because so much of its population is now Muslim, and there are very few Hindus there.”

“And India is now more under the influence of Hindu nationalism.”

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Parts of Amritsar were reduced to rubble during the 1947 riots — Muslims wanted the city to be part of Pakistan, and Hindus wanted it to remain in India.

“The legacy of the division is disturbing,” says Newbigin.

“It created powerful religious majorities in both countries. Minorities have become smaller and more vulnerable than they were before.”

The split could have been avoided, according to professor Navtej Purewal.

“It could have been possible in 1947 to create a united India. It could have been a federation of states, including states where Muslims were in the majority,” she says.

“But Gandhi and Nehru insisted on having a unified state, controlled from the center. They didn’t really consider how a Muslim minority could live in that kind of country.”