Inter & Co (INBR31) reverses loss and has a profit of R$ 15.5 million in the second quarter of 2022

Inter & Co (INBR31) reported net income of BRL 15.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), reversing a loss of BRL 30.4 million recorded in the same quarter last year, the company said on Monday night. thursday (15th).

Total gross revenue totaled R$ 1.5 billion between April and June this year, a growth of 129% year-on-year.

Net service revenue was R$316 million in 2Q22, an increase of 91.3% compared to 2Q21.

The net interest margin was 7% in the second quarter of this year, an increase of 0.1 percentage point (pp) on an annual basis.

Administrative and personnel expenses incurred in the semester ended June 30, 2022 totaled R$1.161 billion, an increase of R$724.7 million compared to the same period in 2021, growth explained by the growing volume of operations, expansion of services and products offered in addition to the exponential growth of the customer and employee base.

Return on equity (ROE), in turn, reached 0.8%, up 2.8 percentage points year on year.

The gross loan portfolio totaled BRL 19.5 billion in the second quarter of this year, an increase of 56% compared to the same period in 2021.

Total assets amounted to R$40.9 billion in the semester ended June 30, 2022, an 11.7% growth compared to December 2021.

Shareholders’ equity totaled R$7.1 billion, showing a reduction of 18.4% when compared to December 31, 2021.

The number of customers reached the mark of 20.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, a growth of 73% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

Average revenue per active customer (ARPAC) was R$32 in 2Q22, an increase of 16.1% compared to 2Q21.

In 2Q22, customer acquisition cost (CAC) reached R$ 32 per customer, an increase of 4,617.9 in the annual comparison.

Card transaction volume (TPV) was 16 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 70% over 2Q21.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

related