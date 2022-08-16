Iolanda gives up the confusion and dedicates herself to her son in Beyond the Illusion

With a few days left until the end of Beyond the Illusionsome simple solutions were created to end the cycle of some characters, including the troubled Yolanda (Duda Brack), who has always sought a dubious path to achieve his goals and, fortunately, will realize in time that his most precious asset is his own son. For this reason, she will officially give up the confusion in Campos and will dedicate herself fully to the care of the baby.

For this, the star will have the help of Rafael Antunes (Fabrício Belsoff), with whom she gets closer in the last chapters of the feuilleton, and starts a new personal phase, without the obsession with Davi (Rafael Vitti) or Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) .

Rafael Antunes is next to Iolanda at the end of the novel. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Rafael Antunes is next to Iolanda at the end of the novel. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Art, however, is still tattooed on her heart, and there will be no reason for her to give up the nightlife, despite the extra care taken with her son and the reactivation of the romance with Rafael, a name that, by the way, has become the biggest lie already told in the village, thanks to the strategy of Davi, whose load of lies was above normal for a protagonist of good.

Yolanda was never a villain, despite generating a feeling of natural hatred for viewers. Mother, passionate and artist, the star has the potential to move on with her life in peace, unlike names like Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) and Joaquim, two of the most insane souls ever seen on Brazilian TV.