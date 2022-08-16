Ipec in RJ: Castro has 21% in the first round and Freixo, 17% | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Search ipec released this Monday (15), commissioned by TV Globo points out that governor Cláudio Castro (PL) and federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB) are technically tied in the race for the Government of Rio de Janeiro (see the numbers below).

Stimulated response of voting intentions in the 1st round

2 of 3 Ipec in RJ — Photo: Reproduction Ipec in RJ — Photo: Reproduction

Cláudio Castro (PL): 21%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 17%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 5%

Wilson Witzel (PMB): 4%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): 3%

Eduardo Serra (PCB): 3%

Juliete Pantoja (UP): 3%

Milton Temer (PSOL): 1%

Paulo Ganime (New): 1%

Luiz Eugênio (PCO): 0%

Blanks and nulls: 29%

Don’t know/Did not answer: 10%

Milton Temer will not be running for governor. The PSOL decided to support Freixo, from the PSB.

Former Governor Wilson Witzel was impeached last year. According to the Court of Justice, he is ineligible for a period of five years and cannot hold any public office. The ex-governor tries to recover his political rights in court. The PMB says he is eligible to run. The Regional Electoral Court informed that it will analyze the case from now on, after the registration of the candidacy.

Cláudio Castro (PL): 11%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 5%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 1%

The other candidates did not score.

3 of 3 Ipec: evaluation in RJ — Photo: Reproduction/Globo Ipec: evaluation in RJ — Photo: Reproduction/Globo

Ipec also evaluated the current administration of Governor Cláudio Castro.

Excellent/good: 22%

Regular: 40%

Bad/Terrible: 26%

Do not know how to evaluate: 12%

Cláudio Castro’s voting intentions are highlighted among: voters who positively evaluate his current administration (57%); and men (26%) compared to women (16%).

The mentions of Marcelo Freixo stand out among: voters with higher education (28%). Mentions of the pessebist grow in proportion to the increase in the voter’s level of education (it has 9% among those with elementary education); voters who evaluate the management of Claudio Castro as bad or very bad (29%);,

The other candidates present voting intentions evenly distributed in the analyzed segments.

The survey heard 1,200 people between the 12th and 14th of August in 37 cities in Rio de Janeiro. The margin of error is three points for more or less. The confidence level is 95%. The research is registered at the Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro under protocol Nº RJ-08527/2022 and at the Superior Electoral Court under protocol Nº BR-03082/2022.