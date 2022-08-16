Ipec: Lula has 44% and Bolsonaro 32% in the 1st round of 2022 | Election poll

Ipec survey released this Monday (15), commissioned by TV Globo shows former President Lula (PT) with 44% of voting intentions and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with 32% in the election for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) comes next, with 6% of intentions. Simone Tebet (MDB), with 2%, and Vera (PSTU), with 1%, also scored and are tied in the margin of error. The names of Constituent Eymael (DC), Felipe d’Avila (NOVO), Léo Péricles (UP), Pablo Marçal (PROS), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Soraya Thronicke (UNIÃO) were mentioned, but did not reach 1% of the intentions of vote each.

Stimulated voting intention

Squid (EN): 44%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 32%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 6%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2%

Vera (PSTU): 1%

Eymael Constituent (DC): 0%

Felipe d’Avila (NEW): 0%

Léo Péricles (UP): 0%

Pablo Marçal (PROS): 0%

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%

Soraya Thronicke (UNION): 0%

White/null: 8%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 7%

The name of candidate Roberto Jefferson (PTB) is not included in this research. According to Ipec, the reason is that, when the research was registered with the TSE, there was still not enough information about the candidacy, which was made official later.

The survey heard 2,000 people between the 12th and 14th of August in 130 municipalities. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the code BR-03980/2022.

The research shows that Lula is doing better among the young, the poorest and those who live in the Northeast region. Voting intentions for PT are more expressive among:

Voters who rate the management of President Jair Bolsonaro as bad or terrible (73%);

Those who have a monthly family income of up to 1 minimum wage (60%);

Those who live in the Northeast region (57%);

Those who have elementary education (53%);

Young people aged 16 to 24 (52%);

Voters in households where someone receives a benefit from the federal government (52%);

Catholics (51%).

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, is better among men and evangelicals:

Voters who positively evaluate their current management (81%);

Evangelicals (47%);

Those whose monthly family income is more than 5 minimum wages (46%) and more than 2 to 5 minimum wages (41%);

Men (37%, among women it is cited by 27%).

According to Ipec, the other candidates “present voting intentions evenly distributed in the analyzed segments”.

In the spontaneous response, in which the names of the candidates are not shown, the numbers of Lula and Bolsonaro are close to the stimulated. Lula has 41% and Bolsonaro, 30%.

Squid (PT): 41%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 30%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 3%

Eymael Constituent (DC): 0%

Felipe d’Avila (NEW): 0%

Léo Péricles (UP): 0%

Pablo Marçal (PROS): 0%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 0%

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%

Soraya Thronicke (UNION): 0%

Vera (PSTU): 0%

White/null: 9%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 16%

Ipec also asked the intention to vote in a possible second round between Lula and Bolsonaro. The former president leads the contest with 51%, while Bolsonaro has 35%.