Ipec: Lula has better performance in PE and Bolsonaro, in DF; see presidential voting intent in 6 states | Election poll

Polls of voting intentions by Ipec in six states, released this Tuesday (16) by TV Globo, show that the ex-president Squid (PT) performs above average in Pernambuco, while the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) goes better in the Federal District. The data are from stimulated responses for the first round.

The national survey showed that former President Lula (PT) leads the voting intentions, with 44%, ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 32%, in the election for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022.

In Pernambuco, Lula has 63% of the intentions, while Bolsonaro has 22%. The DF, on the other hand, is the only one of the states surveyed in which Bolsonaro is ahead: registers 40% compared to 32% of the former president.

In São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul, the percentage of voting intentions of the two candidates who lead the poll is closer to the one verified in the national survey.

Lula’s performance in São Paulo (43%) and Minas Gerais (42%) is similar to that obtained in the national survey, at 44%.

Bolsonaro, who registered 32% in the national survey, also obtained similar percentages in SP (31%) and MG (29%).

São Paulo and Minas are the two largest electoral colleges in the country. Together, the two states concentrate almost a third of the total Brazilian electorate (32.6%).

How are polling intentions conducted?

Technical draw in RJ and RS

In Rio de Janeiro, Bolsonaro’s political origins, Lula appears numerically in front, but ties with the current president in the margin of error – more or less three percentage points, in the case of state polls. The same occurs in Rio Grande do Sul.

Like Bolsonaro, former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) has his best result in the country’s capital: 9% of the votes. Senator Simone Tebet (MDB), in turn, has her best performance in São Paulo, where she registered a 3% vote intention.