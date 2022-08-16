Ipec survey in São Paulo: Haddad has 29%, Tarcísio, 12%, Rodrigo, 9% | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

A survey by Ipec (formerly Ibope) released this Monday (15) by TV Globo reveals the indices of voting intentions for the governorship of São Paulo. PT candidate Fernando Haddad leads the race with 29% of voting intentions.
The survey heard 1,200 people between the 12th and 14th of August in 59 cities in São Paulo. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-04035/2022.
Fernando Haddad, Tarcísio de Freitas and Rodrigo Garcia — Photo: Ronaldo Silva/Futura Press/EstadãoContent, Leco Viana/Thenews2/EstadãoContent, Alex Silva/EstadãoContent
This weekend, the Christian Democracy party (DC) made an application to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in which it asked for the registration of Antonio Jorge as a candidate for the São Paulo government. Since the search was already in the field, it doesn’t appear in the results.
See the result of the stimulated search
Stimulated and single response, in %:
Spontaneous and unique survey, in %:
- Haddad: 12%
- Tarcisio: 7%
- Rodrigo: 3%
- Elvis: 1%
- Poit: 1%
- Altino: 0%
- Carol Vigliar: 0%
- Edson Dorta: 0%
- Gabriel Columbus: 0%
- Others: 3%
- White or null: 15%
- Don’t know: 60%