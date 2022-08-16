Ipec survey in São Paulo: Haddad has 29%, Tarcísio, 12%, Rodrigo, 9% | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

The survey heard 1,200 people between the 12th and 14th of August in 59 cities in São Paulo. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-04035/2022.

This weekend, the Christian Democracy party (DC) made an application to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in which it asked for the registration of Antonio Jorge as a candidate for the São Paulo government. Since the search was already in the field, it doesn’t appear in the results.