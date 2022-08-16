IRB (IRBR3) has a quarter “drastically impacted” by historic drought and makes a solvency restructuring plan

The second-quarter result of IRB (IRBR3) was “dramatically impacted” by the historic drought that affected the South region, said CEO Raphael de Carvalho, in an earnings conference call this Tuesday (16).

According to him, the 124% loss ratio was the main detractor that the Reinsurer plans to complete its plan to correct a capital shortfall by October 31, executives said in a conference call after the balance sheet (2Q22). If the loss ratio had been normalized without this atypical effect, the rate would have been 89%.

“We are experiencing a negative historical moment for the insurance and reinsurance segment. We have never had an agro loss ratio greater than 108%”, highlighted Wilson Toneto, Technical and Operations Vice President. The IRB board mentioned that the drought that occurred in Paraná was the worst in the last 90 years and that Rio Grande do Sul has not seen a drought as big as this for more than 75 years. In these two states, there is a huge concentration of the crop insured by the IRB.

The 2Q22 result was also heavily impacted by the summer crop losses and exceeded the IRB protections, according to Toneto. Approximately R$1.5 billion was paid or provisioned for the winter 2021 and summer 2021/2022 crops. At the moment, the company says it has funds to cover this amount, but the full impact will only be known at the end of August.

It can be frustrating in the midst of a recovery process to have to deal with such atypical events that harm results, but the IRB board pointed out that it is important not to lose sight of the quarter’s recovery disregarding the effects of the weather.

Thus, in the teleconference, comparative data were presented, removing the effect caused by the historical drought. The loss ratio, which stood at 124% in 2Q22, would be the aforementioned 89% without the impact of the weather, a figure that would be better than the 95% recorded in 2Q21. “This shows that the IRB’s strategies were successful”, points out Toneto.

Sales and administrative expenses indicators were better in 2Q22 than in the same period of the previous year. This point was important to help in the recovery of the operating margin, according to the CEO Raphael de Carvalho.

At the moment, the IRB board prioritizes three initiatives to strengthen its financial condition. According to Raphael de Carvalho, the actions in progress include the evaluation of the realization of a share offering (follow on), the sale of properties and assets, and structured retrocession operations.

Recuperation plan

On Monday (15), the same day as the results were published, the IRB sent to the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep), which regulates the sector, a solvency recovery plan to reclassify the company. According to Toneto, the plan should be executed within three months. That is, by the end of October, the issue of IRB solvency should be regularized.

The company recorded insufficient adjusted shareholders’ equity in relation to the minimum required capital in the amount of R$ 614 million, reaching only 64% of the minimum required capital. There was also no classification of the coverage of technical provisions and regulatory liquidity of R$730 million.

It is worth noting that, the day before, the actions of the IRB dropped almost 10% amid concerns about the possible conditions of a potential share offering that the reinsurer said it is evaluating to raise funds.

Carvalho pointed out that the company already had prior approval for a capital increase of up to R$1.2 billion. According to the CEO, the amount of the capital increase, which may involve a primary offering of shares, still under study – as informed the day before – and the sale of properties held by the company, has not yet been defined. According to the most recent balance sheet, at the end of June, the company had R$ 91 million in rental properties.

IRB ended 2Q22 with a solvency of 194% and has BRL 8 billion in assets to meet its obligations to customers, according to the CEO. He highlights that it is essential to maintain the discipline and perseverance of what has already been proposed by the new administration.

In other words, IRB’s focus remains on: increasing the percentage of business in Brazil, reducing concentration by contract and segment, improving administrative and commercial expenses, and continuous adjustment of prices versus risks.

Covid-19 still impacts operations

Another factor that continues to have negative effects on IRB indicators is the effect of Covid-19, which continues to affect the insurance industry.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the result has been directly impacted by R$240 million in retained claims, predominantly in the People segment, which represented 82% of this amount. According to Daniel Veiga, Vice President of Damages, there was a 116% increase in claims related to Covid in 1H22 compared to 1H21.

Analysis of results After the 2Q22 balance sheet, Citi maintained a sell recommendation for IRB shares, with a target price of R$ 2.40, still up 15% compared to the previous day’s closing. Analysts point out that, with the company’s insufficient capital, a possible capital increase seems to be the “only way out”.

With the quarter’s results still in the red, stocks continue to suffer and investors continue to lose interest in IRB, in the bank’s assessment. Eleven Financial, which has the IRB recommendation under review, pointed out that the loss ratio in rural insurance was the main detractor of performance, but it was not an isolated effect. “Looking at the underwriting result by business line, only the special risks segment recorded a positive result. That is, even after all the adjustments, the new premium crops continue to make losses and, at this point in the championship, we already expected a healthy level of claims, which did not happen”, he points out. According to analyst Carlos Daltozo, the positive news was the financial result, which in the first half of 2022 recorded gains of R$ 363.9 million, still not compensating for the weak operating result, while the biggest concern is regarding the indicators regulatory. “The cash burn recorded in the last three quarters has led the company to insufficient regulatory capital (…) [Assembleia Geral Extraordinária] 10, 2022, brings strong selling pressure to the stock in the short term”, the analysts point out. The biggest question now is whether the company will actually be able to raise this capital in the market, since the funding of up to BRL 1.2 billion approved, added to the BRL 2.1 billion raised in 2020, is already higher than the market value. company’s current “The challenge of the new management to reframe the IRB in the minimum regulatory capital is great”, points out the analyst. JPMorgan points out that the combination of still lackluster profitability and a potential capital increase is likely to continue to negatively impact equities. In addition, he sees the company trading at multiples that he did not consider low. The recommendation is underweight (exposure below the market average), with no defined target price. In this Tuesday’s session (16), at 12:50 pm (Brasília time), the shares rose 1.44%, to R$ 2.11. In the year, the accumulated fall is 48% (until the previous session).

Related