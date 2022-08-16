IRB (IRBR3) has an increase of 80.4% in the loss in the second quarter of 2022, to R$ 373.3 million

The reinsurer IRB (IRBR3) recorded a net loss of BRL 373.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), an increase of 80.4% compared to the loss recorded in the same period in 2021, the company said on Monday. (15).

“The company’s net loss in 2Q22 was negatively impacted by the weather effects that affected the Rural Risk contracts”, explains the reinsurer.

The premium issued totaled BRL 1.685 billion between April and June 2022, a decrease of 22% compared to the same stage in 2021, composed of the decrease in the premium in Brazil of 7%, to BRL 1.154 billion, and the reduction of the premium abroad of 42.2%, to R$ 530.9 million.

The retained premium was R$ 1.270 billion in the quarter, a 20.1% decrease compared to 2Q21.

The earned premium totaled R$1.340 billion in 2Q22, a 22.6% decrease compared to 2Q21.

The underwriting result was negative by R$661 million, an increase of 96% year-on-year.

According to IRB, the main impacts were due to the loss ratio of the Agro segments due to climatic factors.

Administrative expenses totaled R$ 79.4 million in the second quarter of this year, a decrease of 25.1% compared to the second quarter of last year.

The financial and equity result, in turn, increased 17% in 2Q22, totaling positive R$104.3 million, affected by the recalculation of some liabilities, which had a negative effect of R$65.1 million in the last quarter. .

In 2Q22, cash consumed by operations totaled R$475.6 million, compared to a cash generation of R$352.0 million in 2Q21, mainly due to the lower receipt of premiums, derived from the lower subscription in 2021, and the higher payment of claims .

The total retained claim was R$1.663 billion in 2Q22, in line with 2Q21, of R$1.658 billion.

The total claims ratio reached 124.2% in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 28.5 percentage points (pp) compared to the same quarter of 2021.

While the expanded combined ratio was 143.2%, an increase of 20.8 pp compared to 2Q21.

The acquisition cost in 2Q22 totaled R$ 252.5 million, a decrease of 35.0% compared to 2Q21. When we analyze the relationship between the acquisition cost and the premium earned in the period, this ratio went from 22.4% to 18.8%, contributing to the operating margin in the quarter.

The company presented, on the base date of June 30, 2022, insufficiency of adjusted shareholders’ equity in

in relation to the minimum capital required in the amount of R$613.8 million. The adjusted equity corresponded to

to 64% of the minimum capital required on the date.

On June 30, 2022, the company had a shortfall in the coverage of technical provisions and regulatory liquidity of BRL 729.7 million, compared to a positive balance of BRL 235.5 million on December 31, 2021.

It is worth noting that, the day before, the actions of the IRB dropped almost 10% amid concerns about the possible conditions of a potential share offering that the reinsurer said it is evaluating to raise funds.

