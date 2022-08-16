IRB (IRBR3), Nubank (NU) and other companies to keep an eye on today

IRB Brazil (IRBR3) and Nubank (NAKED;NUBR33) are some of the corporate highlights of this Tuesday (16), with the repercussion of the balance sheet numbers for the second quarter.

The reinsurer reported a net loss of BRL 373.3 million, an increase of 80% over losses a year earlier.

Inter Research analysts pointed to losses of R$ 37 million to the IRB.

Nubank recorded a consolidated net loss of US$ 29.9 million in the second quarter of the year, worsening the losses compared to the same period in 2021, when it had a loss of US$ 15.2 million.

On an adjusted basis, the company made a profit of $17 million.

The result came worse than expected in relation to the numbers expected by the market consensus, which projected a loss of US$ 10 million, according to the Bloomberg.

In addition to IRB and Nubank

O Inter & CO (INTR) reported net income of BRL 15.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, reversing the loss of BRL 30 million in the same period last year, shows a document sent to the market this Monday.

In all, the company reached 20.7 million customers, a jump of 73% compared to the same period last year.

O Méliuz (CASH3) worsened the net loss in the second quarter of the year. the company of cashback and financial services reported losses of BRL 28.2 million between April and June 2022, compared to a loss of BRL 4.6 million recorded a year earlier.

THE vibrate (VBBR3) reported net income of R$707 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 85.1% from the same period last year. The result, however, was below the projections of analysts in research by Refinitiv, who estimated a profit of R$ 761 million.

THE yduqs (YDUQ3) reversed the profit of R$116.5 million in the second quarter of last year and showed a loss of R$63.3 million between April and June 2022. On an adjusted basis, the loss was R$15.6 million, against a profit of R$ 137.7 million in the same period of 2021.

The net profit of CSN (CSNA3) totaled BRL 369 million in the second quarter of 2022, down 93% from the same period last year. The number was well below the market consensus gathered by Bloomeberg, which had expected a profit of R$1.4 billion.

THE Itaúsa (ITSA4), holding company that controls Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), announced that it had a net profit of R$ 3 billion, down 12.5% ​​compared to the same period last year.

The hospital network Pain (RDOR3) had a net profit of R$ 358.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, 25% below the performance of a year earlier, in a result pressured in part by the financial line, according to a balance sheet released this Monday.

agro

the seed company good harvest (SOJA3) recorded net income of R$ 6.19 million in the second quarter, down 47% compared to the same period in the previous year, driven by an increase in product costs and administrative expenses, according to the financial statement released this Monday.

the platform of retail for supplies and services agribusiness AgroGalaxy (AGXY3) recorded an adjusted net loss of R$ 107.6 million in the second quarter, 135% higher than the negative performance obtained a year earlier, affected by an increase in interest rates, according to the balance sheet released this Monday.

* Diana Cheng, Iasmin Rao Paiva and Renan Dantas collaborated, with information from Reuters.