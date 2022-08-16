IRB share (IRBR3) melts 12% with possible offer

The actions of IRB Brazil (IRBR3) melted 12.12% around 10:40 am this Monday (15), at R$ 2.03, after the company confirmed that it was studying a stock offering.

The website Brazil Journalciting sources, published late on Friday that an offering of shares for the company to avoid falling below the minimum capital requirements of the sector regulator could come out at R$1 per share.

This Monday, the IRB said that it is studying fundraising “in principle” through a primary public offering of shares, but that so far it has not defined or approved its effective realization or its terms.

IRB: ‘turbulent’ short term

Analysts of Great Investments assesses that the “turbulent short term” with probable capital increase justifies the recommendation to “sell”, with a target price of R$ 2.1.

In a recent interview with Reuters, one of the largest equity investors in Brazil, Luiz Barsi, defended his position at the IRB, saying that the company is recovered, but needs a boost, which will be via a capital increase.

“It’s like a locomotive, it’s on the track, but it doesn’t move, it needs fuel and the fuel is capitalization,” he said. His youngest daughter, Louise, was recently elected to the reinsurer’s audit committee.

The IRB releases its balance sheet this Monday, after the market closes.

