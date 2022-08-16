Irene dies in The Favourite? Know the end of the character

In A Favorita, Irene (Glória Menezes) will be the victim of many of Flora’s (Patrícia Pillar) evildoings, but she doesn’t die murdered by the villain. Who is killed by the evil is the millionaire’s husband, Gonçalo (Mauro Mendonça), who falls into an ambush in the next chapters of the soap opera, in a rerun in Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, on Globo.

In the next few weeks of A Favorita, Gonçalo begins to suspect that Flora would not be as innocent as she seems. On the other hand, Irene will continue to believe in the good character of the psychopath until the end of the story, being one of the last characters to discover the true nature of Donatela’s rival (Cláudia Raia).

When she realizes that Gonçalo is on her tail, Flora decides to get rid of him. She trades the businessman’s heart meds for flour pills. Lara’s grandfather (Mariana Ximenes) then begins to develop heart problems and can’t resist after taking a diabolic scare engineered by the bad blonde.

With the death of her husband, Irene is inconsolable, but still doesn’t suspect Flora’s participation in the episode. The villain’s mask only falls in the last chapters, when the rich girl overhears a conversation between her false friend and Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura), in which the crazy woman confesses to having killed not only Gonçalo but also Marcelo (Flávio Tolezani).

But, by this point in the novel A Favorita, Flora will have put her ambitious plans into practice and, after taking a hit on the Fontinis, manages to keep the ranch to herself. In the last chapter, Irene even threatens to kill her rival, but it is Lara who pulls the trigger, shooting her own mother and guaranteeing her mother’s trip to the penitentiary in the end.

Irene has a happy ending with Copola in A Favorita

With Flora behind bars and Gonçalo dead, Irene will still have a chance to be happy at the end of The Favorite. Widowed, the elderly woman reconnects with Copola (Tarcísio Meira), her youthful love. The latter, in turn, ends his marriage with Iolanda (Suzana Faini), who finds that she has lived a decades-long union without being loved by her husband.

In the last chapter of the novel, Irene appears playing the piano in the culture house played by Copola in the garage of his house in Triunfo. The lover is enchanted by the talent of the beloved. “Will you allow me to sit next to her?” he asks. “But of course, gentleman,” replies the pianist.

“And then? Are you going to make me the happiest man in the world or not?”, asks Copola, who hears from Irene: “If you say it’s like that… I will!”. He then proposes, jokingly: “Does the cute girl, by any chance, have any appointments for today?”. Lara’s grandmother replies: “Not for today, not tomorrow, not later”.

“Then reserve me for every hour of today, tomorrow and every day, of every month, of every year of our lives.” Copola (Tarcisio Meira)

“It’s reserved”, returns Irene, who gives Copola a passionate kiss in her last scene in the soap opera. This will be one of the couples who agree at the end of the plot, in addition to Lara and Halley (Cauã Reymond), Donatela and Zé Bob (Carmo Dalla Vecchia), Cassiano (Thiago Rodrigues) and Alicia (Taís Araujo), among others.

