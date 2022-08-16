Is there pleasure in menopause? Gynecologist says yes

pexels Is there pleasure in menopause? Doctor says yes

“We cannot escape from menopause”, warns gynecologist Vanderléa Coelho, a specialist in menopause and author of the book ‘Live without suffering in menopause’ (Pandorga). But that doesn’t mean you have to wait for the effects to wear off in order to have quality of life, including sexual ones, at this stage.

All women report some symptom, out of the possible 76. “There is a drop in sexual desire, lack of lubrication, pain in the relationship. The vaginal flora changes, and recurrent urinary infections appear, the bacteria go from the anus to the urethra, as if the vagina was lost. The woman gets fat, loses her body shape, femininity, all this affects self-esteem and sexuality”, explains the doctor.

Lack of libido, decreased orgasm and vaginal atrophy are consequences widely portrayed among patients who experience this phase. Menopause also brings hot flashes and for 10% of women, hot flashes don’t go away. Most are sleepy. “If you don’t sleep well, you’re tired, in a bad mood, without energy. And it all affects sexuality. Menopause is stressful”, reinforces Vanderléa.





With the right treatments, menopausal symptoms decrease

“There are patients who are so repulsed by sex that they let their husbands go out with others. Others, who separate, come to regret it when they realize that they could have been treated”, says the doctor.

The first effective way to combat this whirlwind of problems is food. “You have to learn to eat properly for your new metabolism. Food is medicine, medicine is food”, guarantees the doctor.

Another step is hormone replacement, but it is a complement to healthy eating. It is necessary to consult a trusted doctor to administer the replacement, if there is no contraindication. “There should be a menopause specialist, but since there isn’t one, go to a professional who will understand the problems, not one who will wait for it to pass”, says Vanderléa.

Lack of libido and vaginal atrophy are consequences of the decrease in hormones such as testosterone, estrogen and progesterone, which are no longer produced by the ovaries. Both conditions can be helped both with hormone replacement, creams and moisturizers prescribed by a doctor, as well as with physical exercises that, in addition to providing vitality, act directly on arousal and orgasm.

Good stress management, restful sleep, use of herbal medicines or supplements (when indicated) also help to control symptoms. The more stressed the woman becomes, the greater the increase in cortisol that impacts physical and emotional. Anxiety and other psychological disorders interfere with libido, sleep and eating, another very important point at this stage.

“If a woman loses weight, sleeps well, feels safer, more beautiful, this will reflect on her sex life. Every woman can treat menopause”, guarantees the doctor.