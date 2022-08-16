Is vaping bad? We Investigate the Dangers of Using E-Cigarettes | Health

You are outside a club and you see a metallic glint between the fingers of someone smoking. It is a vape or can item of the new generation of cigarettes electronics , in which a battery heats and vaporizes a liquid with chemicals. The device can be swallowed while releasing a sweet or minty aroma, depending on the taste of the user. The nicotine dosage varies by manufacturer – the lowest is equivalent to six regular cigarettes; and the tallest, 18.

Although increasingly common in the hands of teenagers and adults, they have been banned by Anvisa since 2009. At the time, a technical group spoke out against the release in the country; position reiterated recently when the debate bubbled up again. However, a quick search on the internet shows not only online stores that offer the device, but also videos on social networks that teach how to prepare them at home, user reports and even hashtags on TikTok in which they relate the flavors of the essences to traces of personality.

Yes, teenagers also star in the content. This is, by the way, a concern of the scientific community, which already monitors the use of artifice in Brazil. The Covitel report (Telephone Survey of Risk Factors for Chronic Noncommunicable Diseases in Times of Pandemic), released in April, made an unprecedented survey on the use of electronic cigarettes in the country.

At least one in five young people between the ages of 18 and 24 use vapes or similar in Brazil.

The highest prevalence is among men in all age groups. The rate is 10.1% among them against 4.8% among women. The region that stands out is the Midwest (11.2% of the population). The Federal District, by the way, leads the national ranking in the proportion of adolescents between 13 and 17 years old. According to data from the National School Health Survey (PeNSE), carried out by the IBGE with data from 2019 and released last year, 30.8% have already tried the product.

If at some point they were seen as healthy substitutes for the traditional cigarette, the theory fell apart. Experts say that, in fact, you trade one addiction for another. And this one is no better.

Vapes are harmful because they release nanoparticles of heavy metals, solvents, and other chemicals that can cause lung and airway damage.

“One of these chemicals, for example, is propylene glycol, which produces that stage smoke. Volatile organic compounds at certain levels still irritate the eyes, nose, throat, in addition to negatively affecting the liver, kidneys and nervous system. Another common substance is formaldehyde, known to be a carcinogen. In addition, most electronic cigarettes contain nicotine, which is addictive”, explains oncologist Isabella Drumond, from São Paulo.

In 2019, an acute respiratory syndrome exclusively attributed to the use of e-cigarettes was named by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): EVALI, an acronym for lung disease associated with the use of e-cigarette products or vaping ( E-cigarette or Vaping product use-Associated Lung Injury). “Cough, chest pain and feeling short of breath, as well as difficulty breathing, are among the symptoms. Other than that, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, chills and weight loss are related signs”, says pulmonologist Arthur Feltrin.

The first contact with the devices is capable of generating a momentary sensation of pleasure, which helps to induce addiction.

Electronic devices allow the user to take more puffs in a short period and much faster than with a conventional cigarette. The nicotine from e-cigarettes reaches the brain between 7 and 19 seconds after a puff, releasing substances that can impact areas of the brain responsible for regulating memories and emotions.

Therefore, those who have the desire to abandon them go through a period of abstinence, just like any other addiction. “There is chemical dependence, which causes a sensation of pleasure in the brain through receptors, and there is also behavioral dependence. Generally, the act of smoking is related to situations of well-being, such as that meeting with friends for drinks. From the moment the decision is made to quit, strategies need to go through all these places”, says Chin An Lin, pulmonologist and acupuncturist member of the Brazilian Medical College of Acupuncture.

“You can choose the abrupt or gradual method and it’s important to cut smoking triggers. Counting on the support of family and people is also worth it. Finally, seek medical help and, if possible, exchange experiences in support groups”, recommends the doctor Isabella Drumond.

The impacts of e-cigarettes also reach the face. To the details:

mouth and teeth

Chemical substances compromise the oral microbiota and increase the chances of periodontal diseases, dry mouth sensation, inflammation and even gum retractions. “The decrease in saliva production due to nicotine also increases the risk of cavities, tooth sensitivity and bad breath”, explains dentist Fernanda Prado.

Skin

“There is an increase in oxidative stress, which accelerates premature aging, in addition to the risk of infections and dermatitis caused by the decrease in the body’s immune response. Wounds and acne also take longer to heal”, explains dermatologist Maria Eduarda Pires.

What is truth and what is myth when it comes to vapes?

he only has essence

Myth! Other chemicals are released, such as those involved in smoke and nicotine.

Vape is not addictive

Myth! Despite the playful character of the flavors, it has the potential to generate chemical and emotional dependence like the common cigarette.

What are the long term effects?

It is not known. Studies to elucidate the effects over time are lacking, but there are already short-term risks.

Are there safe options?

As it is a prohibited trade product, it has no regulations. Therefore, there is no way to certify for sure what is in each component.