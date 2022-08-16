Is wine good? Research shows that overdoing it can be bad

Over the years, a lot of information has revealed the healthiest way to drink alcohol. Remembering that this should only be done by people over 18 years of age in Brazil. One of those drinks that demonstrates health-enhancing power is wine. However, there is an infallible rule that applies to everything: “exaggeration is always bad”.

See too: These are the 9 foods that are enemies of high blood pressure, according to experts

Drinking too much wine can be harmful: check out the signs

Everyone has heard that a certain amount of wine can be beneficial for the body. Several academic researches around the world prove that this statement really matches reality. However, there are conflicting signs that may show that you have overdosed; check out:

1 – Shortness of breath

According to the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, wine is considered a significant trigger for asthma. The study found that 33% of participants experienced alcohol-induced asthma, and wine was the most frequent trigger, with symptoms ranging from mild to moderate severity.

2 – Lots of headaches

Although many people believe that sulfites are responsible for headaches, this is not always true. The reason may be associated with the histamine present in the grape skins. Some people are more sensitive to the substance.

3 – Dizziness

There’s already a lot of research that shows that alcohol use (not just wine specific) can cause dizziness in some way, especially if you’ve had too much to drink.

4 – Reddened skin

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAA) says that flushing, also known as a red face, happens due to an intolerance to alcohol, causing people to metabolize alcohol less efficiently.

5 – Alcoholism

When drinking becomes essential in your life, it’s best to stop and preferably seek help. Alcoholism is a serious chemical dependency that can compromise your life.

Ideal amount of wine?

It is difficult to establish a precise amount of wine that can be consumed without problems. In general, a maximum of one cup three times a week is recommended. This amount varies between 150 and 200 ml. However, there are people who should drink less and others who could even drink a little more. Every organism works in a different way.

The good side of this story is that basically any type of diet can fit wine. From vegan, ketogenic to low carb diets and others.