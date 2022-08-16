“It was real…”; Wanessa Camargo and Deborah Secco speak out after alleged conflict in the program

Last Saturday (13th), Vanessa Camargo and Deborah Secco were on Globo’s Altas Horas. As the singer performed, the actress was caught on camera with a strange expression. With that, fans pointed to an alleged clime between the two. After Deborah to speak out, now it was the turn of the daughter of Zezé Di Camargo comment.

Second Vanessathere was no misunderstanding between the two. “There was nothing more than that, people! There’s a crowd talking about things that have nothing to do with it!”, assured. The singer explained that the expression of Deborah it was because she was about to fall. “I really was about to fall there (laughs). It was real”said. “I’m also a big fan of yours, I think you’re awesome and I admire you a lot! Thank you for the words and we are together always!”returned the praise of the actress.

Deborah’s pronunciation

Deborah explained that his expression was one of concern for Vanessa and denied that it was anything related to the past she had with Dolabella data. “Wanessa was there, Goddess, singing, and I saw the camera doing a 360 (turn) on her. I saw that the wire was on the floor, Wanessa was walking backwards and almost hooking her foot on the wire”he explained.

Finally, she asked fans not to look to things from the past to create stories. “Stop creating things from the past, people. For the love of God. By the way, I love Wanessa, I’m a Wanessa fan and I want her to be happy, no matter what. Please, it was just a meme, priceless and hilarious. There’s nothing like what you’re talking about”he added.