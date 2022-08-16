IT WENT OUT! Bag of R$ 4.1 thousand!

The notice for entry into the Syrian Lebanese Residence is published and is an excellent opportunity! THE Charitable Society of Ladies Sírio-Libanês Hospital offer 70 vacancies for the Multiprofessional Health Residency Program.

The vacancies will be for candidates who have degrees in nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy, nutrition, physics and biomedicine.

Applications will be open between the days from 30 August to 31 October 2022. According to the notice of Syrian Lebanese Residencethe tests will be applied on the day December 5, 2022.

Check the main information about the Syrian Lebanese Residence. Follow the index below:

Syrian-Lebanese Residence: current situation

Contest history:

Notice published: August 15, 2022

Syrian-Lebanese Residence: compensation and benefits

Support received:

Residents will be entitled to the grant whose gross value, regulated by the

Ministry of Health (MS), is currently set at BRL 4,106.09 (four thousand, one hundred and six reais and nine cents), according to the interministerial decree (MEC and MS) number 09 of October 13, 2021.

Syrian-Lebanese Residence: registration

Applications will be open during the period of 08/30/2022 to 10/31/2022 until 2:00 pm (Brasília time), exclusively in the

website www.concursosfcc.com.br.

The registration fee for the Residência Sírio Libanês is BRL 220.00.

Syrian-Lebanese Residence: Positions and vacancies

O Public notice Syrian-Lebanese Residence offer 70 vacanciesfor the programs of:

Uniprofessional Residency

Biomedicine in Diagnostic Imaging;

Cardiology Nursing;

Clinical-Surgical Nursing;

Nursing in Surgical Center and Material and Sterilization Center;

Urgent and Emergency Nursing;

Medical Physics in Radiotherapy.

Multiprofessional Residency

Residency in Critical Patient Care;

Residency in Oncological Patient Care;

Residency in Child and Adolescent Health Care.

The programs have as prerequisites the graduation in specific areas, according to each program. The graduation areas are:

Nursing;

Pharmacy;

Physiotherapy;

Nutrition;

Psychology;

Physical;

Biomedicine.

Vacancies reserved for the armed forces

For candidates approved in the 2023 Selection Process, incorporated in the same year to the Armed Forces and who expressed their desire to take up the vacancy in the following year until July 28, the corresponding vacancies are guaranteed, in the respective Residency course of the year of 2024, according to the information in the table above. If a candidate withdraws in this situation, the corresponding vacancy will be added to the number of vacancies available for the respective course and will be filled according to the ranking order of the approved candidates.

Syrian Lebanese Residence: duration regime

The Multiprofessional Residency in Health has duration of 2 years.

Syrian Lebanese Residence: steps

The selection process will consist of the following steps:

Objective Test; Resume review and interview

Objective Test

Objective Tests will be held for all programs on 12/05/2022 in the morning in the cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belém, Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Salvador and Brasília.

The Objective Written Tests are of a qualifying nature and will consist of multiple-choice questions, with 5 (five) alternatives each, of which only one is correct.

will be 50 questions for the residency in Medical Physics and 80 questions for the other programs. All candidates will be able to solve the test within 4 hours.

Resume review and interview

Interviews with analysis and questioning of curriculum vitae will be carried out in the period between days 01/09/2023 to 01/20/2023 by

video conference.

The days and times of the 2nd Phase tests will be published together with the result of the objective written test on 12/22/2022. Each interview will last up to 20 minutes.

Reasons to do the Syrian-Lebanese Residency

professional training

handbag

Summary of Public notice Syrian-Lebanese Residence