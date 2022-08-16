Itaú Social will distribute 2 million children’s books this year, free of charge, through the “Read with a child” campaign. The works selected for this edition are entitled “From step to step: a book to dream and dance and “A pescaria do curumim and other indigenous poems”.

According to the Itaú Social schedule, the period for requesting works ends at 6 pm on September 2. According to the campaign guidelines, municipal education departments and civil society organizations can request the distribution of children’s books.

The guidelines also indicate that, in the distribution of works, Itaú Social must prioritize the secretariats and social organizations that are located in the most vulnerable municipalities, considering parameters such as income concentration degree (Gini Index), Basic Education Development Index (Ideb), poverty indicators and others. Itaú Social made the list of priority cities available in the official regulation.

Kits with two books for each child

The campaign allows institutions to request a kit for each child attended or enrolled. This kit includes two books. The selection of the two books in this edition was made through a public notice that sought stories with appreciation of black and indigenous people and cultures.

In addition, the campaign also includes the availability of 14 titles from the digital shelf and a collection of 22 works already distributed in previous years in accessible audiovisual versions aimed at the public with disabilities, on the program’s website.

According to the superintendent of Itaú Social, Angela Dannemann, the objective of the campaign read with a child is “to promote and democratize access to quality literary reading for families and children in situations of greater socioeconomic vulnerability”.

With information from Agência Brasil.

