Itaúsa announces payment of interest on capital

Posted at 6:43 pm

Itaúsa (ITSA3, ITSA4) informed on the night of this Monday, 15th, that its board of directors approved to pay, on 08.30.2022, interest on equity in the amount of R$ 0.12367 per share, with retention of 15% of withholding income tax, resulting in net interest of BRL 0.1051195 per share, of which BRL 0.11337 per share (net of BRL 0.0963645 per share), declared on 03.21.2022, with the base date the final shareholding position on 03.24.2022; and R$0.01030 per share (net of R$0.0087550 per share), declared on this date, based on the final shareholding position on 08.18.2022.

The board also approved the payment until 12.29.2023 of additional interest on shareholders’ equity declared also on this date in the amount of R$0.0494 per share, with 15% withholding income tax, resulting in net interest of R$0.0494 per share. $0.04199 per share, based on the final shareholding position on 08.18.2022.

Whatsapp:

To receive news join the group via the link:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/L8WZejsoxe7Gmrc8YjzXAm

telegram

For news join this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFdKtmVSmTmfF68jIA

For graphical analysis enter this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFk1BILf5KNH9DlQ3A