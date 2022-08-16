Itaúsa will put a brake on investments; dividend should return to historic level in 3 or 4 years

After buying 10.3% of CCR a month ago, Itaúsa will put a brake on investments in the short and medium term, the CEO Alfredo Setúbal told investors today.

THE holding – which owns 37% of Itaú Unibanco and interests in companies such as Alpargatas, Dexco, NTS, Copa Energia and Aegea – said it will wait for the non-financial investee companies to “grow, generate profits and increase the flow of dividends before thinking about new investments.”

“Of course, there may be a great opportunity, but we are not looking for new assets,” said the CEO. “The idea now is to focus on deleveraging.”

After issuing a debenture to finance part of the purchase of CCR, Itaúsa’s leverage rose from 4.5% of total liabilities + equity – the metric monitored by the company – to 7.1%.

THE holding has a gross debt of R$ 8.1 billion.

According to Alfredo, this level of leverage is still “comfortable” given the company’s cash generation. holding and the value of its assets, and “could even be a little higher.”

Itaúsa said that the non-financial companies that entered the portfolio in recent years also leveraged themselves to invest in growth and are in a phase of high capex.

“But in the medium term, about three or four years, we expect these companies to deleverage, reduce the capex necessary for their investments and increase the flow of dividends to Itaúsa,” said the CEO.

When this happens, Itaúsa may increase its own dividend – the major concern of ten out of ten individual investors in the company. (In the earnings call, most of the questions from shareholders were about this.)

Since 2020, Itaúsa has been paying the minimum required by the bylaws – a payout 25% of net income – which should continue in the short term. In three or four years she should return to a payout closer to its historical average, around 40%.

As part of this cash management, Itaúsa plans to make the next sales of its stake in XP in a way that matches the amortization schedule of its debts, Alfredo said.

There are still two other uses for XP’s sales proceeds: to finance new investments, as was the case with CCR; and increase revenue from holding as a way to generate tax efficiency.

Itaúsa has already sold the equivalent of 3.4% of XP’s capital, pocketing around R$2.4 billion. THE holding still has a stake equivalent to 10.3% of the brokerage, valued today at R$9.2 billion.

The comments came a day after Itaúsa reported its second quarter results. The company had recurring net income of more than R$3 billion, up 5.5%, and an ROE of 18%.

The value of the assets of holding closed at close to R$100 billion, down 22% – largely due to the dramatic deterioration of the stock market.

The numbers come at a time when the holding trades at a 23.6% discount to the value of its assets – a level that the CEO considers exaggerated.

“This discount should go back to historical levels, around 20%, and even fall further,” said the CEO. “The most correct discount, in our view, would be something around 15%.”

According to him, this excessive discount may have to do, in part, with the reduction of the payoutas many investors carry the paper in search of dividends.

But investors are also failing to value the company’s new investments. holding.

“Many still look at Itaúsa as a way to buy Itaú cheaply, but we believe that this will change over time, as the flow of funds from these companies [não-financeiras] start to increase,” said Alfredo. “But it is a journey, we are a long-term investor.”

Pedro Arbex