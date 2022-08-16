“It’s been six, seven months…”; Vampeta breaks silence on Vítor Pereira and sends a message about the Portuguese’s work

The former player and commentator made a point of highlighting that the commander has not yet managed to make the team fit in.

O Corinthians has an important decision for the sequel to the season in the coming days. Next Wednesday night (17), at 21:30, the Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge faces Atlético-GO for the return match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. To advance in the phase, Timão needs to reverse the defeat by 2 to 0 in the first game.

In addition to the duel being important for the sequence of the season, it will also be for Vítor Pereira. The Portuguese commander is coming from an elimination in Libertadores and is seeing the Brasileirão leader isolate himself and open an advantage. With that, a possible classification would be a good answer for the moment.

Former player and commentator Vampeta lost patience with Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira. He was keen to point out that the commander, despite having worked with the cast for a while, still hasn’t managed to make the team fit in. The commentator pointed out that the team is not playing well, highlighting the offensive problems.

“I’m sorry that his team (Vítor Pereira) doesn’t play well. He’s been there for six, seven months and he makes excuses every day why the team doesn’t play well, he doesn’t attack, he doesn’t attack”analyzed Vampeta about the problems that Alvinegro from Parque São Jorge has been presenting in the attack.

“Corinthians don’t create… they create few opportunities and I watch the other games of the round and I see many teams creating. The guy (Vítor Pereira) has been running Corinthians for seven months and it looks like he’s just starting. It has no scheme, it creates nothing”concluded the former player.