‘It’s just a survey to show Lula’s growth that the guys move’, say netizens after the reduction in the price of gasoline

247 – Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sees former President Lula (PT) increasingly consolidated in the leadership of the electoral dispute for the Presidency of the Republic. Among his main challenges is overcoming society’s negative perception of the economy under his government.

This is where the reduction in fuel prices by Petrobras comes in. After another announcement of a reduction in the price of gasoline this Monday (15), internet users began to point out the ‘coincidences’ between the disclosure of Lula’s good performance in the polls and the changes in prices.

After announcing a decrease of R$0.13 in the price of gasoline at the pumps, directly to the consumer, internet users reacted and thanked Lula: “Lula in first = price going down”.

“Each survey with Lula ahead of Petrobras reduces the price of fuel even more! Thank you Lula”, said another.

Citing the annual promotion of discounts in the trade that takes place in the month of November all over the country, popularly criticized by consumers and called “Black Fraud”, because they offer products “for half the double”, an internet user said that “Petrobrás is doing as the ‘Black Friday’ in Brazil”.

Another Internet user points out that the “Lula in first” effect is so great that even with the drop in the barrel of oil on the international market, Petrobras lowered the price of fuel.

