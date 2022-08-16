‘It’s just a survey to show Lula’s growth that the guys move’, say netizens after the reduction in the price of gasoline

Yadunandan Singh 52 seconds ago Business Comments Off on ‘It’s just a survey to show Lula’s growth that the guys move’, say netizens after the reduction in the price of gasoline 0 Views

“Until October, Petrobras will pay us to fill up the car”, joked an internet user.




About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Check out the strategies of the manager that beat the Ibovespa in three funds in the 1st half of 2022

The year 2022 has been very volatile for the Ibovespa. Starting at 103,000 points, the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved