“It’s none of your business”; Faustão asks indiscreet question, gets ‘kicked’ during live program and gets embarrassed

This Monday (15th), Fausto Silva received in your program “Faustão in the Band“, the actors Moacyr Franco and Max Fercondini. At a certain point in the chat, the presenter ended up getting embarrassed when he was kicked by one of the guests on the show’s stage.

At the time, they were talking about romantic relationships, until Moacyr ‘played a prank’ on the presenter when asked about the number of times he had been married: “But wait, you [Max Fercondini] talk to Moacyr, because Moacyr has been married a few times, how many times Moacyr?”asked the presenter who took a cross answer. “It’s none of your business”replied the comedian.

The audience even laughed at the situation and Faustão was a little embarrassed, but soon showed a game of waist to avoid an atmosphere: “No! No! Go. Of the 18 times he married, Moacyr is the only person who can say: look, working together with women is better or worse?”joked.

Soon after, after saying that he had been a “corno” many times, Moacyr Franco threw himself into the conversation and explained, now seriously, about his experience with the subject. It is worth remembering that the new Fausto program is shown on Band, from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm.