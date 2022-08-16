The presenter of the Band was surprised by a cross response from the actor

The latest edition of Faustão in the Bandwhich aired on Monday, the 15th, had a very special guest, the comedian Moacyr Franco. Despite being a longtime friend of Fausto Silvathe veteran ended up giving the presenter a cross answer when asked about his intimate life.

In addition to Moacyr Francoactor Max Fercondini was also present in the ‘Faustão’s Pizza‘ and told stories about his travels through different countries on his boat. That’s when the curiosity of Anne Lotterman and Fausto Silva about the intimate lives of the guests.

The co-host wanted to know if Max Fercondini’s relationship had come to an end, due to his many travels. The famous answered in the affirmative, but explained that before the divorce, the adventures took place alongside his ex-wife.

Faustão took advantage of the gap to question Moacyr about his intimate life, but he did not expect that his colleague would have a sharp answer to give him.

“But wait, you [Max Fercondini] talk to Moacyr, because Moacyr has been married a few times, how many times does Moacyr?”, asked the presenter. Without a second thought, the 85-year-old comedian replied: “It’s none of your business”drawing laughter from the Band audience.

Of course, Moacyr was playing a trick on Fausto Silva, but even so, he managed to make the veteran uncomfortable.

“No! No! go”, asked Faustão, insisting that the guest talk about his old marriages. “Of the 18 times he got married, Moacyr is the only guy who can say: look, working together is better or worse?”, asked the presenter.

“Look, here’s the thing, I never stopped being a cuckold…I’m kidding, but it’s hard, see?”, said Moacyr Franco, while Faustão asked his son, João Guilherme, to pay attention to the 85-year-old actor’s advice.