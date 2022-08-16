iupp will be exclusive to customers with an Itaú account or card

O Itau announced that, as of November, iupp will have exclusive access through the Itaú, Itaú Personnalité and Itaú Cards apps. The bank informs that the change is part of the evolution of the platform in order to make the customer experience more fluid and integrated. Program users who do not have an active Itaú account or card will have until October 15th to use their points on the iupp website.

the change

Account holders and holders of Itaú cards

For those who have an Itaú account or card, only the form of access changes. The benefits of the program will continue to be available in the same way on the apps, with points balance consultation and use of them in the purchase of products, trips, cashback with invoice credit and transfer to partner programs, such as Smiles and TAP Miles&Go.

Furthermore, for these customers, there will be no expiry of points between the months of August and November of this year so that they can adapt to the change in access.

Non-account holders and non holders of Itaú cards



As of September 15, the opening of new registrations will no longer be allowed for non-account holders or for those who do not have an active Itaú card. For this audience, the use of points within the platform or transfers to partner programs will be possible until October 15th. After that date, the site will be deactivated and access to the program will be exclusive to the bank’s apps.

Itaú also informed that the accumulation of points for purchases made on the iupp website will also remain available for these customers until September 15th. Afterwards, the balance will only be redeemed until the deadline for deletion from the site.

Access through the app

Access through the bank’s applications is already active and available on the Itaú, Itaú Personnalité and Itaú Cards apps. Check it out below:

Itaú or Itaú Personnalité App: access the products route > exclusive products > points and cashback (iupp)

Itaú Cards App: access the services route > benefits > points program

Comment

The novelty is good news for Itaú account holders and cardholders, who will now be able to use the program more easily through the bank’s applications. For other iupp customers, access will unfortunately not be possible anymore, but the bank’s communication takes place in advance, allowing these customers to program themselves so as not to lose their points.

Will you be impacted by the program change?

To learn more about Itaú’s points program, visit the bank’s website.