Jade Picon is mocked for “transformation” to role in soap opera

Jade Picon’s visual change for her debut as an actress, in Globo’s soap opera “Travessia”, became a joke on social media.

The uproar started on Sunday (14/8), when Jade published a video showing that she cut and dyed her hair to play the character Chiara. She was shown to be super excited about what she called her “transformation”.

“This transformation means so much to me. There was a movie in my head and I got emotional”, wrote Jade when documenting the backstage of the cut, in her Stories. She even held back tears in the post.

However, the comments were not what she had imagined.

“She cut her hair two fingers long to prove that, yes, she is 100% delivered, body and soul, to the role. Fernanda Montenegro can sleep in peace”, wrote a profile identified as Esquizy.

“Jade Picon already showing what she came for (laughs). Why are you crying, Carolina Dieckmann?”, asked, in an ironic tone, a Twitter user identified as Rafa.

The reference to Carolina Dieckmann is a reminder of the main scenes of “Family Ties” (2000), when the actress shaved her hair. “It will never be”, commented the twitterer Sabrina Canedo.

Jade will play a digital influencer in “Travessia”, which debuts in October in place of “Pantanal”. In the plot written by Gloria Perez, a fake news will be responsible for ending her career on the internet.