Jair Bolsonaro and Alexandre de Moraes signal truce in conflicts, evaluates political scientist

Specialist commented on the challenges of the new command of the TSE, the relations between the Judiciary and the Executive and the expectation for the electoral campaigns

Danilo Yoshioka/Estadão Conteúdo and Alan Santos/PR

For political scientist, the latest attitudes of the minister and the president signal a truce in the relationship between the two because of the electoral period.



This Tuesday, the 16th, the inauguration ceremony of the ministers will be held. Alexandre de Moraes and Ricardo Lewandowski at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The two assume the presidency and vice presidency. For the ceremony, the presence of former presidents of the Republic and candidates for the Planalto Palace are foreseen. To comment on the new command of the TSE, the relations between the Judiciary and the Executive and the expectation for the electoral campaigns, Jornal da Manhã, from Young Pan News, interviewed political scientist Deysi Cioccari. For the teacher, Moraes and Bolsonaro would be in a conciliatory phase: “The last political signs were very positive. President Jair Bolsonaro received Alexandre de Moraes last week, gave him a football team shirt. This is, in my opinion, a signal of truce.”

“The defense minister, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, confirmed his presence at the inauguration, which indicates a cooling down in relations between the STF and the Armed Forces. I believe it can be a peaceful inauguration and can soften and cool the mood in this electoral dispute that already promises to be so polarized”, he opined. For Cioccari, the relations between the STF, Palácio do Planalto and the National Congress reflect a troubled moment in Brazilian democracy: “The TSE should have less visibility, a more discreet performance. This shows a little bit of the confusion we’ve been experiencing in recent years, when one power goes over the other. STF and Congress are not delimited in their tasks… The government had a lot of friction with Alexandre de Moraes. I hope that these last attitudes of the main representatives indicate a cooling down in relations, so that the elections can take place in the greatest possible atmosphere of tranquility”.

According to the expert, the main challenge and obligation of the TSE, in 2022, is to successfully combat the mass shooting of false content and disinformation, the so-called fake news: “The main challenge now will be precisely to maintain the climate of normality. , as it is an election different from the others by the main leaders in the polls, who are very strong characters. And also the issue of fake news. We have already woken up with social networks in another tone, another tune. The biggest challenge now is really the fight against fake news, which gets a little out of control because, in Brazil, we don’t have this exact definition of what fake news is and how to punish it. I think this can get out of control in the elections, this is the biggest challenge in the electoral period”.

Cioccari believes that the scenario of polarization between Squid (EN) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) should remain until the end of the presidential race and highlights how campaigns should assess the country’s regional dynamics: “I don’t believe in a migration of votes to Simone Tebet or Ciro. They should stay in these numbers, I never imagined a possibility of them going over the double digits. I really believe that the dispute should be between Lula and Bolsonaro. From what I’ve been looking at in the last polls, the votes are crystallized in the South and in the Northeast there may be changes due to Auxílio Brasil, but I believe that the pole of vote changes should be the Southeast. It is the largest electoral college, it has many people, many different votes, it has a lot of vulnerability and a lot of change in votes. I believe that whoever knows how to work the Southeast better can take the elections. I believe the campaigns have already understood this. They start the campaigns in Minas Gerais… I believe that this election can be defined in the Southeast”.

The political scientist still ponders that, unlike in 2018, the focus of the election should focus on the economic issue and overcoming the pandemic: “The problem with these elections really is inflation and unemployment. The 2018 election was a corruption election, we were tired of the corruption scheme that had been plaguing Brazil for many years. And President Jair Bolsonaro managed to get elected with this anti-corruption tune. This year the agenda should be economic. We have a war, there was a pandemic, there was a global inflationary shock and all this reflects much more on the vote”.