Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones in a family photo

Wednesday, series of Netflix that will focus on Jenna Ortega (Panic) as Wandinha Addams, gained several new images, revealing the Addams family reunited for the first time. The photos, released by Vanity Fair and which can be seen below, also show Catherine Zeta-Jones like Morticia, Luis Guzman like Gomez Addams and Isaac Ordonez like Pugsley:

Wednesday | Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones tag family photo; Look 1 out of 4

Bringing Jenna Ortega as Wandinha, the series will still feature Zeta-Jones and Guzman, while the supporting cast includes names like Gwendoline Christie (game of Thrones) and Percy Hynes White (The Gifted). The series is produced by Tim Burton.

There is still no release date set for Wednesday.

