Jesuíta Barbosa: in an open relationship, the actor enjoys the beach with a new affair. Photos!

Enjoying her open relationship, Jesuíta Barbosa was seen, this Monday (15), on a beach in Rio de Janeiro with friends. In the group, Cícero Ibeiro, the actor’s new love affair, was still present.

In the images, the group appears talking in the sand. Moments later, Jesuit and Cícero left their friends and left the place. On Sunday (14), the The actor introduced the affair to the family at a luncheon. Then, the two went together to Ney Matogrosso’s concert. The information is from the newspaper “Extra”.

Graduated in Designer, Cícero moved to Rio de Janeiro to complete his master’s degree in the artistic field. Jesuit and Cícero met on a dating app aimed at gay people. At the show of Caetano Veloso’s 80th birthday special, Cícero spoke to “Gshow” about the relationship. “We’re getting to know each other better.”

Jesuit Barbosa does not label sexual orientation

In an interview with Pedro Bial, Jesuíta Barbosa claimed to be bisexual. But to the magazine “GQ”, the artist defined himself more clearly: “They are phases of life. In that program it was a phase, now I’m pretty straight”, he pointed out. Even rumors that the actor and Alanis Guillen lived an affair took over the backstage of “Pantanal”.

Soon after, however, the artist warned, bluntly: “But if I’m going to serve the community [LGBTQIA+], you can write there, please: ‘sou faggot’. I think, for example, the idea of ​​putting myself as a fag or straight is limiting, they are like two pre-defined boxes”.