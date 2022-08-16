Jesuíta Barbosa, the Jove of ‘Pantanal’, presents a new affair to the family at lunch in Rio

Actor Jesuíta Barbosa, the Jove of the soap opera “Pantanal”, introduced his new affair, the gaucho Cícero Ibeiro, to his mother, Elizabeth Barbosa, and to his sister, Maria Rebeca, during a lunch on Sunday. The meeting took place before Ney Matogrosso’s concert in Rio, where they went together afterwards.

In the photo posted by the actor, Jesuit shows his mother in the foreground and, in the background, reflected in the mirror, are his sister and Cícero.

Jesuíta Barbosa with her mother, Elizabeth, her sister, Maria Rebeca and the affair Cícero Ibeiro Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The actor and the gaucho live a colorful love since the end of April, after meeting on a dating app aimed at the gay public. They have been together ever since. It was with him that Jesuíta was caught kissing in Praia do Leblon, earlier this month.

Gaucho, graduated in Art and surfer: see who is the boy caught kissing with Jesuíta Barbosa on the beach in Rio

Designer Cícero Ibeiro lives a romance with Jesuíta Barbosa Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Jesuit Barbosa is Jove in “Pantanal”

Cícero is a designer, art director, producer, photographer and even seamstress. Born in Porto Alegre, he moved to Rio de Janeiro in 2020 to take a master’s degree, and he lives in Cidade Maravilhosa to this day.

Jesuit Barbosa has an open relationship with a photographer boyfriend and lives ‘colorful love’ with a gaucho she met on an app