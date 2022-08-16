João Gomes’ DVD recording at Marco Zero has roadblocks and bridge inspections; check schematics | Pernambuco

The show recording the DVD by João Gomes at Marco Zero, central area of ​​Recife, on Wednesday (17), will feature roadblocks in the vicinity of the stage and inspections on the access bridges to the neighborhood. The details of the operation set up by the city hall were released this Monday (15).

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The event was scheduled to start at 5 pm, according to the municipality, but the special scheme starts at dawn. The recording of the DVD “Acredite” will feature the participation of rapper L7nnon, singer Vanessa da Mata, among other artists.

The Port Authority informed that vessels will not be able to stay in the maritime area around the show on the day of the event.

According to the Recife Urban Transport Transit Authority (CTTU), the surroundings of Marco Zero are prohibited to vehicles from 4 am, that is, Vigário Tenório and Alvares Cabral streets and Avenida Barbosa Lima Sobrinho.

The initial plan is for more lockdowns to take place at 12pm and 3pm (check the map below)but this can be postponed or brought forward according to the flow of people.

“The island [do Recife, onde fica o Marco Zero] will be working, we will be ensuring circulation on Rua Madre de Deus, Cais do Apolo and Avenida Martins de Barros”, said traffic manager André Luiz.

2 of 3 Controlled blocking and flow points at accesses and inside the Bairro do Recife for recording the DVD of singer João Gomes on Wednesday (17) — Photo: Disclosure/PCR Controlled blocking and flow points at accesses and inside the Bairro do Recife for recording the DVD of singer João Gomes on Wednesday (17) — Photo: Disclosure/PCR

For drivers heading to the South Zone, the recommendation is to take Avenida Governador Agamenon Magalhães.

Traffic agents and advisors are on Avenida Alfredo Lisboa monitoring the flow of vehicles and, if necessary, blocking the Rotating Bridge, with a detour to Avenida Martins de Barros.

Check the blocking points:

Avenida Alfredo Lisboa and Rua da Moeda;

Rua da Moeda, at the height of Rua Dona Maria César and Rua da Assembleia;

Mariz e Barros Street, close to Tomazina, Vigário Tenório, Álvares Cabral and Marquês de Olinda and Rio Branco avenues;

Avenida Barbosa Lima Sobrinho, close to Rua do Apolo, Rua do Bom Jesus and Rua da Guia

Domingos José Martins Street and Alfredo Lisboa Avenue.

CTTU teams are also positioned on the Maurício de Nassau, Limoeiro, Princesa Isabel bridges, in addition to Rua do Imperador, to block other access to the neighborhood in case the flow of pedestrians occupies these places.

Informal merchants accredited by the city hall will be able to operate in the area between Avenida Alfredo Lisboa and Rua Dona Maria César, da Guia and Arsenal da Marinha, according to the Executive Secretariat for Urban Control (Secon).

The executive secretary of Urban Control (Secon), Marta Lima, explained that these traders will not be able to use carts and food trucks in the area. “Whoever brings their cart will be instructed so that they do not interfere with the mobility and circulation of people”, she declared.

3 of 3 Recife’s Executive Secretary for Urban Control, Marta Lima, in an interview this Monday (15) — Photo: Vítor Oliveira/g1 Recife’s Executive Secretary of Urban Control, Marta Lima, in an interview this Monday (15) — Photo: Vítor Oliveira/g1

What can’t be taken

People who go to the show will go through two magazines. The first, according to the city hall, is carried out by the private security team hired by the production of the show and which is located on the four bridges that give access to the island of Bairro do Recife.

Afterwards, city officials stand at six perimeter barriers from where the public will see the performance. Glass bottles, flags with bamboo poles and sharp objects, as well as weapons of any kind, are prohibited.according to the Urban Control Department.

“These barriers will serve for us to prevent informal commerce from entering with carts, with large goods. We ask you not to bring any glass or sharp material”, explained the executive secretary of Urban Control.

Entry with beverage coolers will be allowed, as long as they do not contain any glass containers. If the person is caught with a glass, the drink will be seized.

Medical assistance will be provided by four ambulances for basic support from Samu and eight health professionals to attend to possible emergencies, in addition to a medical post and the fire department.