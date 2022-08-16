José Leôncio finds out that he can be arrested for the death of a character and despairs

In wetlandserial adapted by Bruno Luperi, José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will have a hard time. According to information from columnist Zean Bravo, from the newspaper Extra, the father of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will be perplexed after discovering that he can be arrested for a death.

As previously reported by Bolavip Brasil, Renato (Gabriel Santana) will kill the jaguar Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes). Zuleica’s son (Aline Borges) will shoot the animal to protect Tenório (Murilo Benício), but he will regret it shortly afterwards. The animal, moreover, will agonize and find comfort in the arms of the old man from the river (Osmar Prado).

“It’s just, Maria Marruá… It’s just… You fight for a lifetime, Maria Marruá… I fight for two lives. It’s time for you to rest… You deserve rest… You deserve to go home… Go back to your loved ones“, will say the protector of nature, who will still promise to take care of Juma (Alanis Guillen).

At the Leôncios’ farm, Filó’s partner (Dira Paes) will receive a call from Ari (Claudio Galvan). The official will tell you that a jaguar was murdered on the land of the cattle king and will reveal that the rancher will be able to pay for the crime. Madeleine’s ex-husband (Karine Teles), then, will be heartbroken.