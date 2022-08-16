José Leôncio finds out that he can be arrested for the death of a character and despairs

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on José Leôncio finds out that he can be arrested for the death of a character and despairs 3 Views

Entertainment

Jove’s father (Jesuíta Barbosa) will receive the news through Ari (Claudio Galvan), his employee

Gabriela Maruyama

Per Gabriela Maruyama

In Pantanal, José Leôncio will discover that he can be arrested for the death of a character.
© Photos: Reproduction / GloboIn Pantanal, José Leôncio will discover that he can be arrested for the death of a character.
Gabriela Maruyama

In wetlandserial adapted by Bruno Luperi, José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will have a hard time. According to information from columnist Zean Bravo, from the newspaper Extra, the father of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will be perplexed after discovering that he can be arrested for a death.

As previously reported by Bolavip Brasil, Renato (Gabriel Santana) will kill the jaguar Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes). Zuleica’s son (Aline Borges) will shoot the animal to protect Tenório (Murilo Benício), but he will regret it shortly afterwards. The animal, moreover, will agonize and find comfort in the arms of the old man from the river (Osmar Prado).

It’s just, Maria Marruá… It’s just… You fight for a lifetime, Maria Marruá… I fight for two lives. It’s time for you to rest… You deserve rest… You deserve to go home… Go back to your loved ones“, will say the protector of nature, who will still promise to take care of Juma (Alanis Guillen).

At the Leôncios’ farm, Filó’s partner (Dira Paes) will receive a call from Ari (Claudio Galvan). The official will tell you that a jaguar was murdered on the land of the cattle king and will reveal that the rancher will be able to pay for the crime. Madeleine’s ex-husband (Karine Teles), then, will be heartbroken.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

MP accuses former global actress of deceiving judge to keep R$10 million from her husband – 08/16/2022

The Public Ministry of São Paulo denounced actress Suzy Camacho on the charge that she …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved