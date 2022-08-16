José Loreto appears with his daughter in the living room of his house and enchants

José Loreto shows his daughter with Débora Nascimento in the living room of his house and impresses

The actor Jose Loreto enchanted the followers by showing a daddy moment with his daughter. The artist is the father of a beautiful little girl. Little Bella is the result of the artist’s former marriage with the actress Débora Nascimento. The two were together for seven years, but the marriage ended shortly after the only heiress was born.

Débora and Loreto tend to split up in raising their daughter. The two live close by, precisely to facilitate the care of the girl. It is not by chance that between a break and another recording of the remake of the soap opera “Pantanal”, the artist publishes a few moments next to the heiress.

Recently, Jose Loreto did a beautiful photoshoot next to the little girl and took the opportunity to celebrate Father’s Day in advance, which will be celebrated this Sunday (14). On the occasion, the artist posed closely with his daughter for an advertising campaign and enchanted netizens.

The famous surprised fans by assuming the relationship with the ex-BBB Rafa Kalimann. After rumors that the two were getting to know each other better, the actor and the presenter took up the romance. The two were posed together in an atmosphere of romance, last week at the special event in celebration of Caetano Veloso’s 80th birthday.

Before the official event as a couple, Loreto and Rafa had already been seen together. They enjoyed a meeting with Bella and the ex-BBB’s niece at Praia de Joatinga, located in the West zone of Rio de Janeiro.

This Saturday morning, Jose Loreto left the internet delighted when he appeared with the heiress sitting on his lap. In the images, the famous dad appeared caressing the girl. In the caption, the drooling daddy wrote: “good morning”, he wished.

