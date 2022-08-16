José Lucas discovers secret and runs away from the altar in “Pantanal”

Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) changed his whole life after discovering Erica’s (Marcela Fetter) pregnancy. In love, the farmhand abandoned his life in the Pantanal and went to São Paulo to start a family alongside his fiancee, in addition to embarking on a political career alongside his father-in-law, Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach).

At the church to marry Erica, José Lucas discovers that the bride had a miscarriage and did not tell him the truth. “I wish I had told you, but you and my father were so involved. You looked so happy…”, said the young woman, in tears. “So you thought you needed to lie to me?”, counters the former pawn.

Then, Ibrahim will get annoyed with the delay of the wedding and will question José Lucas and Érica. The farmhand, seeing that his father-in-law cares more about his appearance than his daughter’s happiness, will decide to abandon everything and return to the Pantanal. Upon arriving at the farm, he will be welcomed with open arms by José Leôncio.

“There were so many lies in that family, so much staggering, that, in the midst of all that, I didn’t even know who I was anymore”, says José Lucas. “You are my son, and you are welcome in your house once again!”, celebrates José Leôncio.

